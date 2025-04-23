Ryder Completes $1.6 Billion Corporate Revolving Credit Facility

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) announces that it has established a new, upsized $1.6 billion five-year corporate revolving credit facility, which includes 11 global institutions and will expire on April 22, 2030. This replaces Ryder’s current corporate credit facility and provides $200 million of additional credit capacity.

“Execution of this new, upsized credit facility further solidifies Ryder’s strong liquidity position for the next five years,” says Ryder Chief Financial Officer Cristina Gallo-Aquino.

The credit facility will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes of Ryder and its subsidiaries.

“We are very pleased with the confidence and long-term financial support shown by our global banking partners,” says Ryder Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer Dan Susik.

BofA Securities, Inc. and MUFG Bank, Ltd. acted as joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., PNC Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, Inc., U.S. Bank National Association, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint lead arrangers. Regions Bank and Comerica Bank also participated as lenders in the transaction.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract packaging and manufacturing, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, cross-border solutions, full-service fleet leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services to businesses across more than 20 industries throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at approximately 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; and recruitment and hiring initiatives. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial