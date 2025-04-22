AVI Systems Changes Company Name to FORTÉ; New Brand Identity Reflects Industry-Leading Vision and Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVI Systems today introduced itself as FORTÉ. The new company name, logo and brand identity positions the company as the industry leader in the delivery and support of communication and collaboration solutions for the modern workplace. Founded in 1974, FORTÉ has 1,300 employee owners at 41 locations in the United States. Each year, the company completes thousands of strategic communication initiatives for business, education, and government customers.

"We’re much more than an AV integrator and now is the perfect time to create a new brand identity that will carry our business into the future,” said Jeff Stoebner, Chairman and CEO of FORTÉ. “We’ve made strategic investments to transform the business and serve our customers. This decision to rebrand is based on our deep expertise in designing solutions for people that enhance every touchpoint. We are focused on being a true strategic partner to our customers and delivering innovations that support their needs.”

With its new brand identity and web presence (https://www.ourforte.com) the company’s approach to people, spaces and technology ensures solutions match the expectations of today’s modern workplace.

“Our customers asked us to simplify how common solutions like meeting room technology is ordered and delivered,” added Stoebner. “We became logistics experts, capable of delivering certified meeting room solutions in as few as 10 days. They also need help to get more from their Microsoft investments. We became a leading Microsoft Solutions partner to deliver on this need. In addition, customers require a partner with robust managed services to maintain their ecosystems. Not only can we do this domestically, but for global customers as well.”

Since 2022, the company has added to its national footprint with 15 new office locations designed to serve customers where they are. FORTÉ also added global deployment capabilities and developed its expertise as a leader in technology and platform integration.

“Organizations want more than just the latest platforms or technologies – they need solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving modern workplace,” added Roger Patrick, COO at FORTÉ. “Our expertise ensures every system we deploy and manage fits seamlessly into the IT ecosystem and empowers organizations to thrive in an era of digital transformation.”

As FORTÉ, the company remains dedicated to transforming the modern workplace through cutting-edge collaboration solutions, high-performance technology, and an unwavering commitment to customer success.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and service, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com