Alpha Auto Group Leverages Qlik’s AI Solutions to Fuel Global Expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics and artificial intelligence, is partnering with Alpha Auto Group (AAG), an innovative core of Global Automotive Holdings (GAHL), the leading automotive dealership network operating across Canada, the U.S., the UK, and Europe. Alpha Auto Group is driving continued growth with advanced data-driven strategies powered by Qlik’s analytics platform. Working with Capital Data Analytics, a Qlik Elite Partner, AAG has streamlined its reporting processes and improved operational efficiency, positioning itself for exponential expansion.

Founded just over a decade ago, Alpha Auto Group has rapidly evolved into the innovative core of Global Auto Holdings. As the largest auto retail group originating from Canada, GAHL now oversees 172 dealerships and distributes through 211 locations worldwide. Throughout its journey, it has established an impressive reputation for high-quality operations and exceptional service, consistently winning DealerRater and Cars.com awards for customer satisfaction year after year.

As part of its ongoing expansion, the company faced challenges with inconsistent data acquisition and manual reporting practices, which slowed operations and increased costs. Acquiring franchises separated by geographical borders using different Dealer Management Systems (DMS), AAG required a solution that could unify data across platforms and locations while enabling timely, accurate decision-making.

“We’re not content with past successes,” says Andre Rekhtine, Head of IT at AAG. “We are constantly facing up to the new challenges of our growth while improving operational efficiency. That’s really what makes us stand out from most classic auto retailer groups.”

In May 2023, AAG turned to Capital Data Analytics and Qlik to implement VizAuto—a collection of Qlik accelerator applications specifically tailored for the automotive industry. The solution was designed to eliminate the barriers of traditional reporting tools, integrating data from multiple sources, merging reports across the borders including different DMS platforms, currencies, CRM systems, and marketing tools, while supporting AAG’s growing international presence.

“One of the great things about AAG is that leadership is constantly looking for ways to facilitate growth,” Rekhtine says. “They saw that VizAuto would be the foundation needed to implement that vision and spirit. No solution came close to VizAuto.”

Rekhtine wasted no time in taking things forward. A joint Capital Data Analytics and Qlik team presented the solution to AAG’s senior stakeholders and then to the group’s owner. The verdict was universally positive and the implementation of VizAuto has already yielded impressive results. Reports that used to take hours or even days to complete are now completed in seconds. For example, monthly profit and loss (P&L) reports are generated almost instantly, while International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) reporting has become significantly more accurate, saving AAG up to two weeks each quarter.

With the power of AI and analytics, AAG’s leadership is better equipped to make data-driven decisions that fuel the company's expansion strategy. Most notably, data provided by VizAuto played a critical role in AAG’s recent acquisition of two New York-based stores, accelerating the deal’s completion and supporting AAG’s seamless growth.

In addition to operational efficiency, VizAuto has improved collaboration across departments. For instance, AAG’s warranty and accounting teams now collaborate efficiently using real-time, unified data, which has enhanced decision-making and reporting accuracy. The integration of Qlik Cloud Analytics has made it easier for AAG’s staff to generate dynamic reports across multiple locations and systems, cutting manual reporting tasks and increasing productivity.

As Alpha Auto Group continues to grow, it is embracing a future where data is at the center of its strategy. With VizAuto and Qlik's robust analytics capabilities, AAG is positioned to meet the challenges of a rapidly expanding international market.

“Data has to be a core strategy for any company that wants to succeed,” Rekhtine concluded. “With Qlik’s solutions, we’ve eliminated the plateau we were heading toward and are now empowered to exponentially scale our business.”

About Alpha Auto Group

Alpha Auto Group, the bedrock and innovative core of Global Auto Holdings, a leading automotive dealership network with operations spanning across Canada, the United States, the UK, and Europe. The company manages 172 dealerships and distributes through 211 locations, positioning itself as one of the largest consumer-facing automotive companies globally. AAG’s mission is to innovate, expand, and deliver the highest quality service to customers across multiple markets.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

© 2025 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.