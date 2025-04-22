American Water Charitable Foundation Awards Over $1.5 Million through 2025 Water and Environment Grant Program

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced on Earth Day, that it awarded a combined total of $1,650,510 to 79 organizations in 12 states, supporting communities served by American Water through the 2025 Water and Environment Grant Program.

“Shirley Heinze Land Trust is proud to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation as a 2025 Water and Environment grant recipient, focusing on improving our Ivanhoe South Community Development and Education Initiative in the City of Gary, Ind.,” said Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director, Shirley Heinze Land Trust. “Funding will help improve walkability, safety, create a gathering space, as well as engagement programming at the Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve, a globally rare dune-and-swale habitat. We are grateful for this phenomenal support from the American Water Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Indiana American Water, to make Ivanhoe South a community asset to be proud of, improve overall quality of life, and make this significant land and water resource relevant to surrounding communities.”

Grant recipients positively impact communities served by American Water's regulated subsidiaries in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts are forthcoming.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support projects and programs focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education and water-based recreation across American Water's national footprint,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "The Water and Environment Grant Program allows us to continue focusing on our core passion of water while engaging community members in learning how every drop counts."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis. The Foundation strives to fund programs with a strong impact and measurable outcomes within its funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and the 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.