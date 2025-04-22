AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros El Potosí, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Seguros El Potosí, S.A. (El Potosí) (San Luis Potosi, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect El Potosí’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

El Potosí’s very strong balance sheet strength recognizes the company’s strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), its ability to match obligations adequately with risk appetites while implementing its growth strategy and carrying dividend payments to shareholders. The very strong assessment also recognizes the conservative profile of El Potosí’s investment portfolio, which is concentrated in Mexican fixed-income securities.

El Potosí has posted positive bottom-line results historically. The company’s operating performance was impacted in 2022 by a rise in claims related to increased auto mobility post-pandemic, coupled with higher auto part costs due to supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry. However, the company since 2023 has been adjusting its underwriting capabilities to further improve its claims levels, and therefore, its technical results.

AM Best assesses El Potosí’s business profile as neutral. The company underwrites premiums across several states through a mix of distribution channels and has a diversified portfolio of products. However, underwriting risks are concentrated in Mexico. AM Best assesses El Potosí’s ERM as appropriate, as it is well-integrated into its operations. The company has a sound reinsurance program in place with highly rated reinsurers.

The stable outlooks reflect El Potosí’s ability to adjust its underwriting strategy in order to protect its bottom-line results, and consequently, the strength of its capital base.

Positive rating actions could occur if El Potosí is able to strengthen its capital adequacy further while maintaining the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. Negative rating actions could occur if risk-adjusted capitalization deteriorates due to a significant cash withdrawal or a decline in operating results that ultimately translates into an eroded capital base.

