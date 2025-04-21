Income Lab: Retirement Planning Just Got Faster and Easier for Advisors Who Custody With Schwab Advisor Services™

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Laboratory, Inc. (Income Lab), maker of award-winning retirement planning software, today announced a new upgraded integration between Income Lab and Schwab Advisor Services. The new integration allows advisors using Income Lab to seamlessly access their client information from Schwab Advisor Center® via a new real-time API connection. Advisors can easily access client profiles and account details from within Income Lab to build retirement plans quickly and keep them up to date.

“We are proud to have Income Lab as a participant in the Schwab Advisor Services Third-Party Integration program. Their innovation has allowed advisors to digitally deliver an experience that best supports their clients and continues to drive firm growth. The ability to quickly include account balances and details within Income Lab are the type of functionality that advisors continually tell us they need to effectively and efficiently serve clients,” said Alison Dooher, Head of Schwab Digital Advisor Solutions.

“At Income Lab, we are laser-focused on revolutionizing retirement and empowering advisors who carry out this mission every day,” said Johnny Poulsen, Co-founder & CEO of Income Lab. “By making retirement planning faster and more efficient, we streamline advisors’ processes, giving them more time to serve more people. It’s been exciting to collaborate with an integration partner that shares our commitment to the advisor community and the people they serve. Modern advisors need modern tools to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible guidance for their clients’ evolving needs.”

How the Income Lab API Integration with Schwab Advisor Center Works:

Income Lab users can enable the integration while logged into their Income Lab account by simply clicking the Charles Schwab integration icon in the Integrations window. Within a minute or two of activation, the information related to the households and accounts they manage will be readily available to select and create an Income Lab retirement plan. Once selected, Income Lab prepopulates the plan with data points related to that account.

Learn more about the new integration and how more advisors are elevating their retirement planning experience for their clients at an upcoming webinar on May 1, 2025, at 2 pm ET. Registration information can be found here.

For more information about Income Lab’s full suite of retirement planning solutions, visit IncomeLab.io.

About Income Lab

Income Lab equips financial advisors with cutting-edge software for retirement planning, ongoing retirement income management, and client engagement. With personalized, data-driven insights, advisors help clients navigate changing economic conditions and fine-tune income strategies for long-term success and tax efficiency. Income Lab has been recognized as a top retirement planning solution—named “Best in Show” at the 2022 & 2023 XYPN Advisor Tech Expos, the “Highest-Rated Retirement Distribution Planning Tool” in the 2023 & 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey, and a “Stand Out” in the Kitces.com Report for satisfaction and value.