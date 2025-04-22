Hoffmann Green Signs a Partnership Agreement with Groupe Morisset, a Historic Player in the Construction Industry in Vendée

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Groupe Morisset, a leading family company in the Vendée region specializing in the construction of large-scale buildings.

Based in Les Lucs-sur-Boulogne, the Groupe Morisset has been a key player in the construction industry in Vendée for over 60 years. Founded in 1963 by Robert Morisset, this family company, now run by the third generation, has established itself as a regional reference on the strength of the quality of its work on individual homes, apartment blocks and public buildings. QUALIBAT-certified since 1988, it is also a key player in vocational training in the region, embodying the values of transmission, rigour and excellence.

Committed to the environmental performance of its projects, the Morisset Group has been working with Hoffmann Green for over four years to accelerate its transition to sustainable construction, by integrating 0% clinker cements on numerous sites. Following this initial phase of successful cooperation, the Morisset Group is today reaffirming its confidence in and commitment to Hoffmann Green's low-carbon solutions by signing this agreement. This partnership, combined with a commitment to volumes, marks a significant acceleration in the use of Hoffmann Green solutions on the Morisset Group's construction sites.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “After several years of successful collaboration, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with an iconic player from the Vendée region such as the Morisset Group. This agreement once again illustrates the attractiveness of our low-carbon solutions to the most committed and stringent manufacturers in terms of quality”

Julien Morisset, CEO of Groupe Morisset, added: “This partnership formalizes a relationship of trust built up over several years of collaboration. By choosing Hoffmann Green cements, we are affirming our commitment to building differently, by integrating innovative, high-performance and environmentally friendly materials at the heart of our projects.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GROUPE MORISSET

Founded in 1963 in Les Lucs-sur-Boulogne, in the Vendée region, the Morisset Group is a family business specialising in the construction of structural work. With more than 60 years of experience, the Group has established itself as a regional benchmark thanks to the quality of its projects, whether individual housing, collective programmes or public facilities.

QUALIBAT certified since 1988, Groupe Morisset relies on recognised know-how, a culture of transmission and a constant commitment to the training of younger generations. Now run by the third generation of the family, it continues to develop by placing technical excellence, customer proximity and environmental performance at the heart of its priorities.

For more information: https://www.sasmorisset.fr/