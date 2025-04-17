PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Second Annual myVIP World Tournament of Slots at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, Where Players from the Real and Digital Worlds Will Compete for a $1 Million Cash Prize

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PLAYSTUDIOS, the award-winning developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games and the creators of the myVIP loyalty program that offers real-world rewards to players, today announced the second annual million-dollar myVIP World Tournament of Slots (WTOS), hosted by Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, taking place from October 22-26, 2025. The high-profile tournament will bring together slot enthusiasts from the digital and real world who will compete for a top cash prize of $1 million and the prestigious title of “World’s Greatest Slot Player.” PLAYSTUDIOS will offer players of its free-to-play social casino games the chance to win trips to Atlantis Paradise Island and seats in the Tournament.

“The opportunity for our players to be a part of this incredible slot tournament experience is just one of the many benefits of becoming a member of our myVIP in-game loyalty program. It’s the perfect expression of our promise to bridge the worlds of digital and destination entertainment. Everyone had such an incredible time at Atlantis last year that we had to come back again for WTOS II,” said David Pascal, Head of Corporate Marketing, PLAYSTUDIOS.

myVIP is a consumer-facing, game-based loyalty rewards program that is exclusive to PLAYSTUDIOS and its portfolio of mobile games. Partners for these rewards span the entertainment, retail, travel and leisure categories, offering a diverse and valuable range of rewards. To date, over 17 million awards have been given – valued at an impressive $864 million – from more than 230 partner brands to PLAYSTUDIOS’ 11.7 million players worldwide. Through these real-world partnerships, PLAYSTUDIOS offers its audience a unique mix of both digital content and destination entertainment experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome back players, guests, and fans to the unparalleled destination resort, Atlantis Paradise Island. The 2025 myVIP World Tournament of Slots participants will once again experience the best of our resort, including the electric energy of the world-renowned Atlantis Casino, nightly live entertainment at Bar Sol, Moon Bar, and Aura nightclub, the refurbished Royal Towers and adjacent Crystal Court luxury retail experience, and a host of exciting dining experiences, including three Michelin-starred chef restaurants: Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White, among other exceptional offerings,” said Joe Brunini, Chief Gaming and Customer Development Officer, Atlantis Paradise Island.

For more details about the Tournament, visit https://www.wtos2025.com. PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning mobile slot games are available on iOS and Android.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking myVIP loyalty program, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoku, and its casino-style games such as Pop! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Bingo. The myVIP loyalty platform offers its members the richest rewards in gaming and enables them to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com. For more about myVIP, visit myVIP.co.

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis’ immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world’s largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH - a teen nightclub, Jokers Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.