AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Óptima Seguros

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Óptima Seguros (Óptima) (San Juan, PR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Óptima’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating upgrades reflect a revision of Óptima’s operating performance assessment to strong from adequate. The company has produced operating performance metrics that outperform AM Best’s commercial property composite average, which is the result of management’s underwriting discipline, derisking efforts, the shifting of its portfolio to smaller accounts and favorable weather conditions over the past five years. Results have also benefited from modest, although improved, investment earnings. These favorable trends have resulted in a considerable increase to policyholder surplus growth in recent years, improving leverage measures and supporting premium growth.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Contacts

Janet Hernandez
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1890
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Joseph Burtone
Director
+1 908 882 1678
joseph.burtone@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

