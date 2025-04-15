MANSCAPED® Named Official Male Grooming Partner of the Natural Selection Tour

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, is taking its sports marketing to new heights by teaming up with the Natural Selection Tour to support its Snow and Surf events in 2025. After all, snowboarders and surfers can fully appreciate the importance of good trim or a clean line. The athletes competing in the Natural Selection Tour are at the pinnacle of their sport – they know precision. Now with MANSCAPED by their side as Official Male Grooming Partner, they’ll have the tools to keep their grooming game as sharp as their rails and edges.

“The action sports community is a tight-knit group and an important audience for MANSCAPED, so we wanted to connect with them in a way that felt authentic,” said Lucas Coyle, Associate Director, Brand Marketing. “As the Natural Selection Tour’s first personal care partner, we’re stoked to support these rider-driven events and champion the progression of these sports, while bringing our grooming game to the action sports scene.”

“We are grateful for the support of MANSCAPED and the energy and creativity they bring to events,” said Carter Westfall, CEO of Natural Selection Tour. “When athletes are feeling their best, they can fully show up and perform at the top of their game.”

The Natural Selection Tour brings together the world’s top professional riders to compete on the planet’s most exciting natural terrain. The 2025 Tour kicked off in February and features four sports: Surf, Bike, Snow, and Ski. From Micronesia and New Zealand to British Columbia and Alaska, athletes face off to claim the coveted 2025 Natural Selection Tour titles in their sports. Cutting-edge camera work that captures the raw beauty of nature, matched with the skill and creativity of the world’s most exciting riders, pulls viewers right into the action.

As part of the partnership, MANSCAPED will be prominently featured on the media walls for Natural Selection’s Snow and Surf events, provide competitors with premium grooming products, and team up with some of the biggest names in snowboarding and surfing to create action-packed social content.

Don’t miss a second of the thrill; the YETI Natural Selection Ski kicks off on April 17th, exclusively on Red Bull TV.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over twelve million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About the Natural Selection Tour

The brainchild of pro snowboarder Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world’s top riders competing on the planet’s most exciting natural terrain, waves, and in optimal conditions. The best all-around riders from snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, and surfing come together at Natural Selection events with the men’s and women’s champion being crowned at the end of the Tour season. The Natural Selection Tour brings the sports, riders and viewers back to Mother Nature with a mission to inspire people to forge a deeper relationship with her. NaturalSelectionTour.com