Vecima Entra® vCMTS Selected by Cox Communications to Advance its Next-Generation DOCSIS® Network

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc.’s (VCM: TSX) Entra® Virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (vCMTS) has been selected by Cox Communications, the largest private broadband provider in the U.S., to modernize and enhance its DOCSIS network.

Introduced in March 2024, the Entra vCMTS features an open, cloud-native design that is fully containerized and dynamically scalable. Built on field-proven Vecima DOCSIS® technology, it supports Vecima’s widely deployed Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) and is fully interoperable with other vendors. Entra vCMTS provides the scalability and throughput required for DOCSIS 3.1+ technology, Unified DOCSIS, and DOCSIS 4.0.

“We built the Entra vCMTS from the ground up to be the most reliable, interoperable, and efficient platform on the market,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer Vecima. “This partnership with Cox marks a significant milestone for Vecima, as we build out our industry-leading Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) portfolio. Operators around the world, regardless of size, will benefit from the development and advancements we’ve made.”

Entra vCMTS uses Vecima’s simplified host operating system and container orchestration methodology for maximum security and efficiency. By combining both Application Programming Interface (API) and Command Line Interface (CLI) approaches in one, the Entra vCMTS is a workforce multiplier for operators, offering a streamlined transition from legacy platforms to a modern, highly automated, and high-reliability virtual DOCSIS platform.

For more information about the Entra vCMTS platform, visit vecima.com/network-access/vcmts.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: the benefits derived from the Entra vCMTS platform. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Vecima and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. The material expectations, assumptions, and other factors used in developing the forward-looking information set out herein include or relate to the following, without limitation: Vecima will be able to successfully execute its plans, strategies, and objectives.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 19, 2024, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.