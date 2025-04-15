Crescent European Specialty Lending Announces Financing for Rantum Capital’s Refinancing of Aqua Group

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided financing to support Rantum Capital’s refinancing of Aqua Group GmbH, a Germany-headquartered provider of detection and restoration services for water, fire and natural hazard damages. The financing will be used to refinance existing bank debt and support the company’s ongoing acquisition strategy. Crescent was the sole arranger of this transaction.

Primarily operating in Central and Southern Germany with over 35 branches and 550 employees, Aqua Group offers a wide array of restoration services including water leakage or other damage detection, technical drying services, and full-scale restoration of water, fire or elemental damages. The company serves as the link between insurance companies, property management firms, and the affected parties, by handling the entire damage management process, from diagnosis to restoration and billing. Rantum established Aqua Group as a buy-and-build platform in 2021 through the acquisition of a local restoration service provider. Since then, the company has completed several add-on acquisitions to grow its client portfolio, expand its number of operating branches, enhance regional coverage, and optimize its service offering.

“Crescent is pleased to support Rantum Capital in its refinancing and add-on acqusition plans for Aqua Group as it continues to expand market coverage across Germany and strengthen its position as a leading player in water and fire damage restoration,” said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent’s European Specialty Lending strategy. “We appreciate being able to partner with leading sponsors like Rantum and look forward to supporting the continuing growth of Aqua Group.”

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $46 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Aqua Group

Aqua Group GmbH with headquarters in Holzkirchen (Bavaria) is a leading supraregional provider of water and fire damage restoration services, with over 35 branches and more than 550 employees. The group was founded in 2021 through the acquisition of a nucleus company to implement a Buy & Build strategy aiming to consolidate independent service providers with an entrepreneurial corporate culture. The group has a highly diversified and renowned customer base in the B2B segment and handles over 30,000 projects annually. For more information about Aqua Group, visit www.aquagroup-gmbh.de.

About Rantum Capital

Rantum Capital is a mid-market asset manager for the German-speaking region founded by financial experts, entrepreneurs and former DAX board members. Rantum Capital currently manages several private equity and private debt funds with more than €1 billion of assets under management. The private equity funds focus on majority equity investments in medium-sized companies and invest capital from predominantly German institutional investors. For more information about Rantum Capital, visit www.rantumcapital.de.