Enterra Unveils EDERS™ to ‘Convert Chaos into Competitive Advantage’

PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterra Solutions launches a groundbreaking new product in response to the unprecedented levels of market instability and uncertainty accelerated by the announcement of reciprocal tariffs and the ensuing global trade war.

Enterra Solutions – the world’s most advanced complexity sciences company – today announced its Enterra Dynamic Enterprise Resiliency System™ (‘EDERS™’): a groundbreaking new product designed to enable enterprises to convert macroeconomic and geopolitical chaos into powerful competitive advantage.

EDERS™ is built on Enterra’s Autonomous Decision Science Platform®, which enables organizations to autonomously analyze data, predict outcomes, and execute optimized decisions with high accuracy across complex business operations.

It anticipates market shifts and recommends optimal actions and makes decisions with up to 91% accuracy, even in the most volatile economic and political environments.

Stephen DeAngelis, Founder and CEO of Enterra Solutions said:

“EDERS™ is the realization of 24 years’ of academic, government and commercial translational research and successful applications into systemic enterprise resiliency.

“Legacy systems, technologies and processes were built for a time in which seismic economic and geopolitical changes happened every decade, not every month or day. EDERS™ is a fit-for-purpose engineered solution to analyze and control the complex dynamical systems that are the value chains and ecosystems of global corporations and governmental agencies.”

Enterra’s ADS Platform allows EDERS to process vast amounts of internal and external data, anticipating risk to an organization’s most critical assets, as well as those of its competitors. EDERS then systemically predicts and recommends the best actions for the organization to take to avoid or deflect risk, while exploiting market opportunity to win.

“EDERS enables us to put our technology to immediate use today, and deliver insights rapidly to assist our clients with navigating today's, not tomorrow’s, uncertain marketplace,” DeAngelis added. “We can now empower business leaders to quickly understand what levers they can pull and what decisions they can make to turn risk into opportunity in an increasingly volatile global market.”

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions, founded by Stephen DeAngelis in 2003 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey is an advanced data analytics firm that is trusted by large global enterprises such as Nestlé, Hershey’s, General Mills and Kellanova to optimize revenue growth, increase market share, and deliver supply chain efficiencies.

At the core of Enterra’s business is its Autonomous Decision Science (ADS) platform. Unlike traditional analytics or generative AI solutions, Enterra’s ADS uses cutting edge mathematics, multi-modal AI and non-linear optimization to predict future outcomes with up to 91% accuracy.

Enterra ADS® brings together a deep understanding of external market complexities, and siloed and fragmented internal market data, to advise business leaders with unique insights, recommend optimal decisions, and deliver automated execution across value chains using human-like reasoning intelligent agents, with minimal human intervention.

Enterra provides a unified system of intelligence that offers agility in decision-making and builds resilience into the enterprise.

www.enterrasolutions.com