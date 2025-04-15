Bidgely Sustains ‘Leader’ Position as Top Home Energy Management Provider by Guidehouse Research

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has once again been recognized by Guidehouse Research as a “Leader” for its comprehensive whole-home energy management system (HEMS) solutions for both utilities and consumers powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The report, Guidehouse Research Leaderboard: Home Energy Management Systems Providers, evaluated 10 HEMS vendors to distinguish leaders based on leading-edge technologies, robust end-user bases and a proven track record of delivering critical grid benefits alongside energy savings.

According to the report, “the company’s dedication to expanding its platform capabilities, reaching new clients, and delivering quality services suggests that it will remain a Leader in the HEMS market for the foreseeable future.”

Continued Leadership Validation by Guidehouse Research

Bidgely’s excellence in AI-powered data analytics has earned multiple leaderboard placements by Guidehouse Research in recent years. Guidehouse Research’s 2023 Customer Experience and Engagement Analytics acknowledged Bidgely’s notable 85 percent CSAT by end consumers, 95 percent customer retention and +43 executive net promoter score. The firm’s 2021 Home Energy Management report highlighted the impressive accuracy of Bidgely’s personalized AMI-based solution and ability to target a broader range of customers, including electric vehicle (EV) owners, medium consumption users and small-to-medium businesses for energy efficiency.

Bidgely’s repeat “Leader” position this year, which reflects a further increase in “Strategy” score, was highlighted for its:

Integration of GenAI: Making HEMS more interactive, explainable, and automated

Making HEMS more interactive, explainable, and automated Expanded Partnership Network: Facilitating broader market reach and solution integration

Facilitating broader market reach and solution integration Highly Scalable Go-to-Market Strategy: Enabling rapid expansion and client acquisition

“Home energy management has evolved from energy-savings to a holistic ecosystem of flexible load management, energy efficiency plus EV and solar integration,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief revenue officer at Bidgely. “Our distinct ability to bridge consumer engagement, grid analytics and load shaping within a single platform has propelled Bidgely's climb on Guidehouse Research Leaderboards, demonstrating a clear competitive advantage.”

Technology Excellence for Superior Customer Support and Grid Management

Maintaining its position as “Leader” in HEMS by Guidehouse Research over the last several years, Bidgely’s AI-powered data analytics was credited for:

The company scored highly in Technology and Execution for robust customer support through its new GenAI-powered solutions, including an Energy Assistant tool — giving customers customer support teams access to instant answers, insights, and recommendations surrounding household energy use — and a Grid Assistant tool, which helps utilities better query meter data, analyze distributed energy resources (DER) and monitor grid assets.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisition Drive Growth

Guidehouse Research acknowledged Bidgely's pursuit of highly strategic partnerships that will expand its client base as well as its streamlined integration capabilities that will enable the company to scale more rapidly. This trajectory is further validated by Bidgely’s recent acquisition of Grid4C, a move that signals a new inorganic growth era for the company with North American and international utilities.

To learn more about Bidgely's superior strategy and execution for developing, marketing and delivering home energy management solutions, download the full report: Guidehouse Research Leaderboard: Home Energy Management Systems Providers.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.