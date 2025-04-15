Colbeck Capital Sponsors the Children’s Tumor Foundation in 2025 TD Five Boro Bike Tour

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, today announced its continued support of the Children’s Tumor Foundation (“CTF” or the “Foundation”) through sponsorship of the CTF NF Endurance Team in this year’s TD Five Boro Bike Ride. On Sunday, May 4, over 30,000 cyclists will gather for a 40-mile ride through New York’s five iconic boroughs, cycling through car-free streets while bringing attention to the causes that matter most to them. The annual event presented by Bike New York is the world’s largest charitable bike ride.

As an official charity partner, CTF's NF Endurance Team participates in the ride to raise awareness and funds in support of its mission to end neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis (collectively known as NF)—a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to form on nerves throughout the body. CTF’s sponsors—including Colbeck Capital and Jason Colodne—play a vital role advancing this mission by supporting critical fundraising efforts.

Founded in 1978, the Children’s Tumor Foundation is the drug discovery engine for NF. CTF brings treatments to patients faster by connecting doctors, scientists, pharmaceutical partners, and affected families with a mission to end NF. Through a patient-first, collaborative approach, CTF accelerates drug development and delivers life-changing therapies to individuals living with neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, transforming outcomes and delivering hope to the NF community. To learn more about the foundation, please click here.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck originates senior secured loans to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman and currently manages $3+ billion of invested and committed capital. Colbeck’s principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.