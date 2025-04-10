Axelar Connects Babylon Genesis’ BABY to Global Web3, Bringing Bitcoin Staking to 70+ Chains

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Babylon Genesis chain mainnet, which supports native Bitcoin (BTC) staking directly on the Bitcoin ledger, is now live with activated finality providers and BABY rewards for BTC stakers. Alongside these advancements, Babylon Genesis and Axelar, the leading Web3 interoperability platform, are integrating to provide a seamless bridge connecting the Babylon Genesis ecosystem and its native token, BABY, to the global network of Web3.

“With Axelar’s integration, the Babylon Genesis ecosystem is now accessible across more than 70 blockchain ecosystems,” said Clayton Menzel, Head of BD at Babylon Labs. “This marks a major step towards Bitcoin becoming the security foundation of the decentralized world. Developers and users can now tap into the Bitcoin staking protocol and extend its benefits beyond a single chain.”

A new era for Bitcoin and cross-chain innovation

By preserving BTC's self-custody model, Babylon Genesis orchestrates a marketplace of Proof-of-Stake networks eager for robust security. The BABY token unites this ecosystem under a transparent governance structure, rewarding early adopters and key contributors. Babylon Genesis is already reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) by channeling Bitcoin's stability and liquidity into the broader crypto ecosystem.

“Bitcoin’s status as an institutionalized asset not only reinforces its value as a store of wealth but also enables it to play a critical role in the innovation happening on-chain,” said Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of Axelar protocol and director at Axelar Foundation. “This integration opens up new horizons for developers to freely compose cross-chain applications and unlocks groundbreaking use cases across the decentralized landscape – with verification tied back to Bitcoin, the original distributed ledger.”

Decentralized and open-source interoperability

As a leading decentralized and open-source interoperability platform, Axelar serves as an ideal bridge for Babylon Genesis' BABY token. Axelar offers battle-tested infrastructure with over $11 billion in cross-chain volume, the broadest blockchain connections across 70+ networks, and an Interchain Token Service that simplifies cross-chain token management.

Axelar provides BABY with widespread availability for use in various applications. Builders incorporating Bitcoin staking can tap into a rich toolset that includes:

Interchain Token Service (ITS): Issue and upgrade tokens so they move as-native across blockchains; leave traditional bridges behind.

Issue and upgrade tokens so they move as-native across blockchains; leave traditional bridges behind. Interchain Amplifier: Connect any new blockchain or off-chain resource permissionlessly; it's as easy as deploying a smart contract.

Get started

Babylon Genesis and Axelar are committed to empowering developers, institutions and users to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin for cross-chain innovation.

Several Babylon ecosystem teams are already building integrations into Axelar, including EtherFi, Kinza, Lorenzo and Tower. Bridging routes are coming online in a matter of days: join the Axelar Announcements channel on Telegram at https://t.me/axelarnetwork for timely updates.

About Axelar

Axelar is the Web3 interoperability platform, delivering the shortest path to scale: an open stack to connect all blockchains. Adopters include Uniswap, Microsoft and dozens of natively multichain startups with a combined total value locked (TVL) that has crossed $1 billion. Axelar supports a best-in-class developer stack on a cross-chain layer that is open, scalable and secure. Backers include Binance, Coinbase, Dragonfly, Galaxy and Polychain. Learn more: axelar.network.

About Axelar Foundation

Axelar Foundation is a nonprofit established to support the growth and adoption of the Axelar Network, a decentralized blockchain interoperability platform that connects multiple blockchain ecosystems. Learn more at axelar.foundation.

About Babylon Labs

Babylon Labs focuses on Bitcoin security-sharing protocols with a vision of building a Bitcoin-secured decentralized world. The latest software development is the world's first trustless and self-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol, which enables Bitcoin holders to stake their BTC on other decentralized systems such as PoS chains, L2s, Data Availability (DA) layers, etc, enabling stakers to earn staking rewards without the need for third-party custody, bridge solutions, or wrapping services. The greater idea is to combine the high security and wide adoption of Bitcoin with the efficiency and scalability of PoS systems, increasing Bitcoin's utility.

