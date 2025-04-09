Humana’s Initiatives Deliver Improved Health Outcomes in Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing the company’s dedication to improving health outcomes and supporting communities across the nation. The report underscores Humana's efforts to improve member outcomes, advance environmental sustainability, and foster a culture of belonging and well-being among its employees, while contributing to a more effective and equitable healthcare system.

"At Humana, our responsibility goes beyond just business. We are committed to investing in our teammates, our communities, and the environment to create a healthier future for everyone," says Jim Rechtin, Humana President and CEO. “The work we do is deeply personal. It’s about the trust people place in us to be there when they need us most.”

The 2024 Impact Report showcases Humana's impacts on communities, the dedication of employees and leaders, and how Humana is improving health outcomes through innovation and integrated care. The report is focused on efforts in four key areas: people, community, the healthcare system, and the environment.

For each person

In 2024, Humana focused on creating tailored care plans for each member, significantly investing in preventive health measures to ensure optimal health outcomes. This approach included expanding access to high-quality care for CenterWell patients, enhancing personalized support, and fostering a culture of well-being among employees. By prioritizing these initiatives, Humana aimed to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences and outcomes for all.

Through our value-based care model, Humana Medicare Advantage members experienced 11.6% fewer emergency room (ER) visits, and 7.2% fewer hospital admissions compared to non-value-based care patients.

CenterWell pharmacists collaborated with our senior primary care providers to coordinate medications and treatment plans resulting in improved medication adherence for our patients.

For a third consecutive year, Humana was named a Certified™ Great Place To Work ®.

Humana was named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s “100 Companies That Care” for 2024 in recognition for their commitment to community service and employee well-being.

For each community

Humana continues to invest in communities through affordable housing, local health initiatives and volunteering to enhance the quality of life for their members, patients, and employees.

Humana celebrated its inaugural Humana Community Day in 2024, with more than 6,000 employees across the nation supporting their communities contributing more than 10,000 volunteer hours.

Humana Healthy Horizons performed 423,690 Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screenings for its Medicaid members, a 21% increase from 2023.

The Humana Foundation granted $14.2 million to more than 30 organizations in Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, including seven universities.

Across 32 states in the TRICARE East Region, Humana provided charitable support and volunteerism to more than 25 non-profits to support local military communities.

For the healthcare system

By refining clinical excellence, integrating value-based care models, and fostering innovative healthcare research and interoperability, Humana enhanced healthcare delivery and outcomes. The company's commitment to supplier diversity also strengthened partnerships and improved services, shaping a more inclusive and effective healthcare system.

Humana’s interoperability infrastructure connects over 750,000 providers with a platform powered by over 200 million shared clinical records across 5.6 million members. This connectivity allows providers to access and share patient information quickly and accurately enabling better care coordination, reducing duplicative services, and preventing medical errors.

The Humana Healthcare Research (HHR) team, in collaboration with a leading researcher and professor from Harvard University, released a groundbreaking study on the effectiveness of senior-focused primary care. The study found that patients of value-based, senior focused primary care experienced 17% more primary care visits, 11% fewer ER visits, and 6% fewer hospitalizations when compared to traditional primary care models.

Humana Healthy Horizons plans in IL, KY and LA received top National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) ratings, reflecting Humana's commitment to continuous improvement.

For the environment

Humana aims to create healthier surroundings for its patients, employees, and the broader community by prioritizing eco-friendly initiatives. It is committed to enhancing the connection between human health and environmental health, within its operations and in the communities it serves. Humana launched initiatives to reduce the company's carbon footprint, promote sustainable practices, reduce resource waste, and empower employees to do the same.

In 2024, Humana’s electronic recycling was equivalent to reducing 242,315 metric tons of air emissions.

141 tons of furniture and office supplies were donated for reuse, helping to keep waste out of landfills and promote a more sustainable environment.

Through Humana’s continued commitment to reducing emissions, our Scope 1 and 2 emissions saw a total reduction of 14.5% from the base year.

To learn more about Humana’s impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2024 Humana Impact Report.

