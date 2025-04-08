TOHO Cinemas And IMAX® Expand Partnership With Six New IMAX With Laser Locations Across Japan

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOHO Cinemas Ltd. and IMAX® Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced an agreement to expand their partnership with six new IMAX With Laser systems across Japan. Under the agreement, IMAX will bring two new locations to TOHO Cinemas in Tokyo, while furthering its strategic expansion into key suburban areas, including Utsunomiya, Nisshin, Toyama and Motosu.

The Tokyo locations, Utsunomiya, and Nisshin are set to open by the end of 2025, while the Toyama and Motosu locations are slated for the first half of 2026. Included in the agreement is one existing backlog location previously signed with TOHO Cinemas that will be upgraded to IMAX with Laser. Additionally, under the terms of this agreement, IMAX will add a second system to TOHO Cinemas Hibiya, replacing an existing premium large format theater — the first location outside of North America to house two IMAX systems in the same complex.

Inclusive of this agreement, TOHO Cinemas is now IMAX’s largest exhibition partner in Japan, with the duo operating nine locations together across the country and seven more systems contracted to open by the end of 2026. The partnership has been a successful one; in 2024, TOHO Cinemas operated three of the four highest-grossing IMAX locations in Japan. TOHO Co., Ltd. (TYO: 9602) and IMAX also enjoy a robust film partnership; the highly anticipated sequel to TOHO’s “Demon Slayer”, the highest grossing Japanese-language title ever for IMAX, will debut in July of this year, preceded by a rerelease of the original in May.

“In Japan, we are currently producing a large number of Japanese films and animation to be seen in the IMAX format. We have been looking for a long time to bring this premier visual experience to as huge an audience as possible, and we are pleased to have signed the agreement to install six new IMAX theaters,” said Takayuki Ikeda, CEO of TOHO Cinemas. ”Especially, we are proud that TOHO CINEMAS Hibiya has been approved to install two IMAX theaters, which is almost unheard of in the world. We will continue to deliver the best cinema experience to movie fans throughout Japan. We look forward to your continued support.”

“TOHO Group is a global entertainment powerhouse — with world-class cinemas and the largest film studio in Japan — and we continue to grow our partnership with the company in a way that fuels both our network and box office growth,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We are on pace deliver more signings for IMAX systems in Japan this year than ever, and securing the further commitment of an excellent strategic partner such as TOHO Cinemas underscores our strength in this vital market.”

Year to date, IMAX has now signed agreements for eleven new and upgraded locations in Japan – on pace to beat the previous highwater mark of twelve set in 2023. IMAX currently operate 53 locations across Japan, with an additional 17 in backlog. Japan was the third highest-grossing market globally for IMAX in 2024.

Toho Co., Ltd., the parent company of TOHO Cinemas, has produced or distributed seventeen of IMAX’s top twenty highest-grossing Japanese-language titles, including the anime powerhouses “Demon Slayer” (2021), “Suzume” (2022) and “The Boy and The Heron” (2023), all of which went on to deliver strong results in markets outside of Japan. Last month, the North American re-release of the 1997 Studio Ghibli classic “Princess Mononoke” by TOHO’s Gkids delivered the biggest domestic opening ever for a local language title in IMAX, with $4.1 million.

The six new TOHO Cinemas locations in Japan will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. It is set apart by a groundbreaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX systems.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2024, there were 1,807 IMAX systems (1,735 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 61 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

