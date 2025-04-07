GMerix Becomes Exclusive Distributor for Polyplex’s Saraprint Films in Canada, Expanding Access to High-Performance Digital Media Solutions

LAVAL, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMerix, a leader in industrial coatings and converting solutions, is now the exclusive distributor of Polyplex’s Saraprint digital media films in Canada. This partnership provides Canadian businesses with direct access to high-performance polyester films designed for digital printing, labels, and flexible packaging applications.

In addition to distributing Saraprint films, GMerix will offer custom coating and converting services, allowing customers to enhance Saraprint’s performance by combining it with GMerix’s advanced adhesives and coating technologies and making it locally available.

Saraprint is an innovative, non-tearable polyester film designed specifically for the digital print media segment. It is ideal for applications such as photo albums, general commercial printing, promotional and customized digital printing, mini-offset printing, labels, and flexible packaging. The film exhibits exceptional thermal and dimensional stability, superior ink adhesion, and durability, ensuring compatibility with leading HP Indigo and dry toner digital printing equipment, with many grades certified by HP Indigo.

With GMerix as the exclusive distributor of Saraprint films in Canada, businesses will no longer need to source Saraprint from international markets - instead, they can leverage local access, faster lead times, and expert support.

Through this partnership, GMerix customers can customize Saraprint films using its advanced manufacturing capabilities, including:

Custom Adhesives & Coatings – GMerix can apply hot melt and water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives, transforming Saraprint films into ready-to-print and die-cut label stock

Slitting, Sheeting & Die-Cutting – GMerix offers precision slitting, sheeting, and die-cutting services tailored to exact size, shape, and configuration as per clients’ specifications.

Product Development – GMerix’s R&D team collaborates closely with clients to develop custom-made adhesive and non-adhesive materials and digital media tailored to application-specific needs

Responsive Logistics & Lead Times – With domestic inventory and fulfillment, GMerix enables shorter lead times and dependable delivery for North American customers.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in expanding our product offerings for the digital printing and labeling industry in Canada,” said George Ambartsoumian, Founder and CEO of GMerix. "By bringing Polyplex’s high-performance Saraprint films to the Canadian market and combining them with our coating and converting expertise, we are offering a complete solution to customers who need reliable, innovative label materials.”

Manav Singh, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Polyplex, said, "We are excited to partner with GMerix as our exclusive Canadian distributor for Saraprint films. Their expertise in coating technologies and strong customer relationships make them the perfect partner to bring our products to a new market. We look forward to seeing how Canadian businesses leverage our films to create high-quality digital printing applications.”

For GMerix, this partnership marks an expansion into the digital printing media market, reinforcing its commitment to serving industries that demand high-performance facestocks and label stock for digital printing.

For Polyplex, this partnership strengthens its North American presence by establishing a direct distribution channel into Canada. With GMerix’s expertise, Canadian customers now have access to high-performance digital facestock solutions with the added advantage of localized customization.

About GMerix

GMerix is a leading provider of custom adhesives and coating solutions, specializing in toll coating, slitting, R&D, and product development. Founded in 2019, GMerix has grown from a small startup to a trusted name in the adhesive and coating industry. Our journey has been marked by a commitment to innovation and customer-centric service offerings. Over the years, we have expanded our services to include state-of-the-art coating and slitting technologies and developed a global network to source the most advanced materials for our customers.

For more information about GMerix, please visit www.gmerix.com

About Polyplex

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of polyester (PET) film, with the seventh-largest global production capacity. Its extensive PET portfolio includes both thin and thick films in a wide range of thicknesses and surface finishes, supporting diverse applications across packaging, labels, imaging, and industrial sectors.

With a global footprint spanning manufacturing facilities in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, and the U.S., Polyplex supplies over 2,600 customers in 85 countries. Its strong sales and distribution network ensures reliable service across key markets in Europe, the Americas, the Indian subcontinent, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

For more information about Polyplex, please visit: www.polyplex.com