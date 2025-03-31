Element 1® Corp. Announces Multi-Year Order and Exclusive Distribution Agreement

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element 1® (e1NA) has received a guaranteed five-year, multi-unit purchase order from a major North American partner for its L18-PSA methanol-to-hydrogen generator. The total value of the order is more than $5.3 million, with the first L18-PSA units scheduled for delivery later this year. Under the terms of the agreement, e1NA grants exclusive L18-PSA distribution rights to the buyer within the US, Canada, Mexico, and the UK. This partnership marks a significant step forward in reducing the price of compressed hydrogen while increasing security of supply.

The most recent addition to the e1NA product lines, the L18-PSA hydrogen generator is a derivative of e1NA’s standard L18 high-purity hydrogen generator. The units will be manufactured at e1NA’s facility in Bend, Oregon. The compact and transportable L18-PSA machine produces low-purity hydrogen from a mixture of methanol plus water and is designed to be coupled to a third-party pressure-swing absorption (PSA) unit for generating high-purity hydrogen.

“This order is further validation of our unique product offerings,” said Dave Edlund, CEO of Element 1® Corp. “The number one hurdle to widespread adoption of hydrogen is cost, and the number two hurdle is security of supply. Our patented technology solves both challenges simultaneously, often with payback time measured in months, accelerating the pace of adoption of fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines.”

About Element 1® Corp.:

Element 1 Corp. is a pioneer in hydrogen generator products, hydrogen purifier products, and small-scale chemical processes. Based in Bend, Oregon, USA, e1NA is committed to advancing hydrogen technologies for various industrial and commercial applications.