Boingo’s Airport Wireless Networks Recognized for Speed and Performance by Ookla

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless, the largest operator of airport distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks in the U.S., has been recognized for delivering industry-leading wireless networks at airports nationwide, as highlighted in an analysis by Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence. According to Speedtest Intelligence® data, Ookla has validated Boingo’s strong wireless performance at many of the busiest airports in the world.

Airports that partner with Boingo are among the top performing wireless networks in the U.S. and globally. This includes Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), which recently stood out as having one of the highest-performing wireless networks at a U.S. airport as measured by Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data, highlighting the benefits of partnering with Boingo Wireless. This notable achievement demonstrates Boingo’s commitment to helping major airports provide exceptional connectivity through converged 5G, DAS, Wi-Fi 6/6E/7, and Passpoint technologies—enhancing travel efficiency, streamlining airport operations and ensuring reliable public safety communications.

“Boingo’s neutral host networks are setting a new standard for airport connectivity,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “Whether for travelers or airport staff, Boingo’s cutting-edge networks help ensure seamless, high-performance wireless connectivity.”

Boingo’s neutral host networks

Boingo’s neutral host solutions combine 5G and Wi-Fi into an intelligent, secure and carrier-grade platform that enhances passenger connectivity while optimizing airport operations. Trusted by more than 130 major airports and transportation hubs around the world, Boingo delivers fast, multi-carrier wireless connectivity that supports today’s digital-first travel needs—benefiting passengers, airlines and other airport stakeholders.

“When airports partner with Boingo, they can be confident in having a best-in-class wireless experience that enhances every aspect of the connected passenger journey and operations,” said Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless. “Wireless networks are complex, but Boingo is an expert in simplifying these complexities, equipping airports with the latest technologies that meet the demands of modern air travel.”

Boingo and PHX speed to the top

Boingo’s Wi-Fi 6 network at PHX is among the fastest and most reliable at an airport in the U.S., according to Ookla’s recent analysis. Boingo recently upgraded the Wi-Fi experience to accommodate PHX’s increased passenger demand, as it now services more than 50 million annual passengers, with increased traffic around marquee sporting and entertainment events.

“At PHX, we’re always looking ahead—because great travel experiences start with great connectivity,” said Phoenix Sky Harbor CIO and Deputy Aviation Director Daver Malik. “When we get connectivity right, it also allows other parts of our digital strategy to fall into place, both for our passengers and our workforce. We want travelers to remember Phoenix Sky Harbor not just as America’s Friendliest Airport®, but as the airport with one of the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi experiences in the country.”

To explore the next generation technology powering PHX’s high-speed converged wireless network, go behind the scenes in Boingo’s newest case study video. Watch here.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

About Ookla®

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences. We help our customers efficiently solve their biggest connectivity challenges and drive forward innovation.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech.