AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.’s New Subordinated Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to the newly issued $1 billion, 6.35% subordinated notes, due March 15, 2055, issued by MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of MetLife and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

MetLife’s proforma adjusted financial leverage and the historical interest coverage are in line with its current ratings, and its holding company liquidity is strong.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.

Louis Silvers
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2316
louis.silvers@ambest.com

Erik Miller
Director
+1 908 882 2120
erik.miller@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

