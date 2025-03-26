United States Steel Honors Employees for Community Service with $85,000 in Donations to Charitable Organizations

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) named its Volunteer of the Year along with 14 Service Champions for their community service in 2024 as part of the company’s United by Service initiative. To honor the winners, U. S. Steel is donating $15,000 on behalf of the Volunteer of the Year and $5,000 on behalf of each of the 14 Service Champions – a total of $85,000 – to the charitable organization of each employee’s choice.

The United by Service initiative was launched in January 2021 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service and to highlight the impact our colleagues are making in the communities where our facilities operate. In 2024, U. S. Steel employees across the company volunteered more than 20,000 hours of their time.

Jeremiah North, a utility technician at U. S. Steel Great Lakes Works, was named the United by Service 2024 Volunteer of the Year. U. S. Steel is donating $15,000 to his chosen charity, Flat Rock Rotary, a branch of Rotary International, which is an organization dedicated to meeting the needs of communities.

“I’m humbled and honored by this award and to be named among so many impactful volunteers. I really feel it’s important to give back, and I’m glad U. S. Steel is a partner in supporting our local communities,” North said.

Employees Tyrell Anderson, Richie Bochicchio, Michael Castner, John Castellano, Jeremy Dickson, Robert Knowles, Adam Lourie, Ľubomír Mitrik, David Mutnansky, Kevin Owensby, John Palmer, Katelyn Ridlbauer, Brian Turpin, and Marek Varga make up the 14 Service Champions who showed extraordinary dedication to their communities in 2024.

Information on U. S Steel’s Service Champion honorees, presented by location, is below.

Pennsylvania

Richie Bochicchio is a customer experience analyst at U. S. Steel headquarters. Bochicchio is a docent for the Pittsburgh Zoo and chairs its Visitor Engagement Committee. In 2024, he organized and led interactive touch tables and exhibit guide programs throughout the summer months for the interaction and enjoyment of nearly 60,000 guests.

Michael Castner is a utility technician and scheduler at the Mon Valley Works – Clairton plant, who serves with the Monessen Fire Department #2. Castner manages personnel, operations, and resources to ensure the Monessen Fire Department can serve the community and be prepared to respond to any emergency.

Adam Lourie is a pricing manager at U. S. Steel headquarters. He is active with several organizations in the Pittsburgh area but is most passionate about helping animals in need. Lourie is a foster parent for Henry’s Heart Iggy Rescue, an organization dedicated to the rescue and care of Italian Greyhounds.

David Mutnansky is part of the emergency services team at the Mon Valley Works – Edgar Thomson facility. He also serves as the assistant chief of the Forbes Road Fire Department in Salem Township, Pa. In 2024, Mutnansky obtained a $1.2 million grant from FEMA to fund volunteer recruitment and retention efforts for nearly 40 volunteer fire departments.

John Palmer is a millwright at the Mon Valley Works – Irvin Plant. He is a volunteer firefighter with the Monessen Fire Department #1 and leads the organization’s board of directors. He was recently involved with raising funds to upgrade and renovate the department’s ladder truck.

Brian Turpin is a safety manager for the Mon Valley Works – Edgar Thomson facility and volunteer firefighter for Greensburg Hose Company #1 in Greensburg, Pa. Turpin also assists with fundraising events for the department, including its annual car cruise, which attracts more than 200 entries.

Indiana and Michigan

Tyrell Anderson, the United by Service 2023 Volunteer of the Year, works as an operational excellence engineer at U. S. Steel Gary Works. Serving as the president of the Decay Devils, he works alongside his team to revitalize historical structures in Northwest Indiana.

John Castellano works as a utility technician at U. S. Steel – Midwest Plant. As president of the Munster Little League, he provides a fun and safe environment for kids to play baseball. Alongside his team of volunteers, he worked to build and improve the baseball facilities to meet Little League standards so that more than 400 players can enjoy the thrill of playing baseball.

Kevin Owensby is a utility technician at U. S. Steel Gary Works. He is a leader and volunteer for Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc., which provides equine assisted therapy for individuals with physical, emotional, and developmental challenges.

Katelyn Ridlbauer is an accounting analyst at U. S. Steel Gary Works, who has a heart for helping overlooked shelter pets. Her work organizing fundraising events for 2 X 2 Rescue Corporation and Begin Again Rescue provides needed funds to care for animals in need of forever homes.

Illinois

Robert Knowles is a member of the Safety, Security, and Emergency Services team at U. S. Steel Granite City Works. He serves the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, providing fire and EMS services and coordinating public outreach programs. Knowles is the organization’s captain and its public relations officer.

Minnesota

Jeremy Dickson is an expediter at U. S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations – Minntac. He is a volunteer and event coordinator for Ronald McDonald House. Through dedicated fundraising, he enables families to be housed near their hospitalized children while they undergo medical treatment. He is also the founder of Twin Ports Ghostbusters, which raises funds for Ronald McDonald House by entertaining at birthday parties, parades, and other events.

Slovakia

L’ubomir Mitrik is a firefighter and fire and accident reporting operator for U. S. Steel Kosice. He is a volunteer firefighter and committee officer for the village of Drienov. Mitrik assists with crisis response and educates local youth on fire safety and protection.

Marek Varga is an inspection electrician at U. S. Steel Kosice and a volunteer firefighter, technician, and radio operator for the Kosice Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his duties as a firefighter, Varga maintains the department’s radios and communication equipment to ensure constant readiness.

U. S. Steel thanks its United by Service honorees and every U. S. Steel volunteer for their selfless dedication to our communities.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, U. S. Steel delivers profitable and sustainable steel solutions. Propelled by its talented employees and an unwavering focus on safety, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products. Steel production begins with our competitively advantaged iron ore production capabilities which fuel our integrated steelmaking facilities and investments in electric arc furnaces. To help our customers create the best products with the fewest emissions, we are committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. U. S. Steel is at the forefront of creating steels that are stronger, lighter, and better for the environment. This includes our proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel, verdeX® steel produced with 70-80% lower CO2 emissions with a recycled content of up to 90%, and ultra-thin lightweight InduX™ steel for electric vehicles, generators, and transformers. U. S. Steel maintains operations across the United States and in Central Europe and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com and follow U. S. Steel on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.