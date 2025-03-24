LifeScienceHistory.com Releases Music Video of Rewritten Hit Rock ‘n Roll Song Celebrating Science

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeScienceHistory.com: Where history is made daily today announces the release of a music video celebrating science entitled: Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me.

Earth is a Rock celebrates life science and interrelated sciences from astronomy, genetics, and geology to computing, medicine and nanotechnology. The song recognizes over 100 notable scientists, more than a dozen women, and more than thirty Nobel laureates, industry leaders, Hollywood stars, companies, medical, scientific, computing terms and more.

The video is produced by Phil Ness, owner and publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com, and James Hutchens, owner of James Web Design in Bend Oregon founded in 2004. Hutchens has an extensive background in video production, digital imaging and music.

The song is a remake of Life is a Rock, But the Radio Rolled Me released in 1974, written by the late Norman Dolph (lyrics) and Paul DiFranco (music).

Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me is written by Ness, Dolph and DiFranco and co-produced by T.J. Maher and Paul DiFranco. The original song was No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 33 on the UK Singles Chart.

Norman Dolph was a songwriter, painter, photographer and entrepreneur. He is known for producing the first recordings of The Velvet Underground.

In the 1970s Dolph began writing lyrics and publishing songs, including two major chart recordings, "Life Is a Rock” and "Stay the Night" sung by Jane Olivor, and recordings by K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Isaac Hayes, Tracey Ullman and others. Dolph died from cancer on May 11, 2022, his 83rd birthday.

Paul DiFranco is a veteran of the entertainment industry spanning fifty years, and a music publisher since 1973. He was responsible for hits by Lou Rawls, Isaac Hayes, Englebert Humperdinck, Ronnie Spector, Willie Nelson, Joe Cocker, Natalie Cole, and others. Since 2011, DiFranco has been a Distinguished Adjunct Assistant Professor at Shenandoah Conservatory.

T.J. Maher is a Nashville, Tennessee, based musician and producer at Ghost Town Remedy. Maher previously studied music production and recording technology at Shenandoah University under DiFranco.

Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me song, video, lyrics and lyric definitions can be accessed free of charge at: www.lifesciencehistory.com/earth-is-a-rock/