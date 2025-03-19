New FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist & HydroGo™ by Shark™ are the next generation of cooling — At Home and On-the-Go

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company is proud to announce the expansion of its fan-favorite FlexBreeze™ product lineup with two groundbreaking new fan models — FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist and FlexBreeze™ HydroGo™ — designed to deliver customizable cooling comfort, whether at home or on the move.

As demand for outdoor fans surges, Shark is committed to offering innovative solutions that keep consumers cool and comfortable, wherever they are and whenever they need it. With cutting-edge misting technology and powerful airflow up to 70 feet, these new additions bring next-level cooling to any environment. Building on the sold-out success of the original FlexBreeze™, these two new models deliver innovative cooling features for every lifestyle. From transforming your backyard and beyond into a breezy oasis with Pro Mist to providing a portable cooling escape for all life’s adventures with HydroGo™, SharkNinja’s latest innovations offer the perfect balance of customizable airflow, temperature-dropping mist, and flexible portability to fit the way you live.

Shark™ FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist

Beating the heat has never been easier thanks to FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist. For those seeking high-performance cooling inside or outside of their home, FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist offers a new integrated misting tank for the ultimate cooling relief. Its durable, sleek design provides exceptional performance indoors and outdoors.

Key Features:

Integrated Misting Experience – The new built-in misting tank reduces temperatures by up to 12°F* without the need for a hose hookup. Experience convenient heat relief for patios, decks, or any outdoor spaces in need of extra cooling.

Customizable Comfort – Choose from three outdoor misting modes with up to 60 minutes of continuous operation on a single fill and five powerful fan speeds, giving you full control over your cooling experience.

Powerful Airflow Coverage – With up to a 70-foot reach and 180° oscillation, FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist ensures every corner stays cool, whether you're hosting a backyard BBQ or winding down at the end of a warm day.

Ultra-Flexible Design – Seamlessly switch between pedestal and tabletop modes, and enjoy both corded and cordless operation for convenient, hassle-free cooling and misting.

Shark™ FlexBreeze™ HydroGo™

Bring the breeze wherever you need it most with FlexBreeze™ HydroGo.™ It’s the lightweight, portable cooling solution that blends remarkable portability with powerful airflow and cutting-edge misting technology that you can enjoy inside and out.

Key Features:

Packed with Power – Experience up to 70 feet of airflow at its highest speed in a compact design. At just 5 lbs., HydroGo™ is designed for effortless portability, featuring a built-in handle and refillable misting tank, so you can stay cool on hikes, at the beach, on the sidelines, or even while working.

Personal Evaporative Misting – With five fan speeds and personal evaporative misting technology you can use inside and outside, HydroGo™ creates a spa-like cooling effect that drops temperatures by up to 5°F**.

Long-Lasting Battery – Enjoy up to 12 hours*** of cooling on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting comfort wherever your day takes you.

A Fan for Every Style – Available in sleek neutrals like Dove and Charcoal, as well as eye-catching hues like Quartz Pink, Honeydew Green, Glacier Blue, and Lavender, HydroGo™ is as stylish as it is powerful.

"We start with the consumer in everything we do at SharkNinja, and we heard their frustrations with many of the current fans on the market,” said Julie Saldarriaga, VP of Marketing at SharkNinja. “They often lack power, create too much noise, and offer little versatility. Consumers want more from their cooling solutions — more innovation, and more functionality. So, we reimagined what a fan could be.

With the latest additions to our FlexBreeze™ fan line, we’re redefining personal and home cooling with powerful, quiet, flexible solutions that go beyond airflow to deliver revolutionary cooling and misting technologies. Whether at home or on the go, customers now have a smarter, more versatile, more customizable way to beat the heat — inside and out."

FlexBreeze™ Pro Mist retails for $249.99 and FlexBreeze™ HydroGo™ is available for $129.99, now in the U.S. at SharkClean.com. FlexBreeze™ HydroGo™ will be launching across select retailers throughout the spring. Plans are underway to launch internationally this year.

*Based on testing in controlled environment with ice added to water tank. Optimal cooling temperature at 9 feet from fan. Performance may vary.

**Based on testing in controlled environment on fan speed 3. Optimal cooling temperature at 3 feet from fan. Performance may vary.

***Speed 1 - 12hrs, Speed 3 - 4hrs, Speed 5 - 1.5hrs; Without mist.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.