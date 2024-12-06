Lit Thinking Partners with Harmony Learning Center to Elevate Child Health and Safety and Using Far-UVC Germicidal Light

HARMONY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lit Thinking is proud to announce the installation of state-of-the-art Visium devices at Harmony Kids Learning Center. This important initiative underscores Harmony Kids Learning Center’s commitment to enhancing the safety, health, and learning experiences of young children and aligns with Lit Thinking’s mission to empower businesses to create safer, healthier, and more productive indoor spaces.

Evrsphere, a leading sustainability consulting firm specializing in human health and indoor air quality performance, helped facilitate the successful installation of Visium at Harmony Kids Learning Center. The Evrsphere team worked closely with Harmony Enterprises and Harmony Kids Learning Center to accelerate air quality performance and recommended this advanced solution to provide constant air and surface sanitization to create a safer and healthier indoor environment for both children and staff.

Children in daycare are particularly vulnerable to infections due to their close interactions and shared environments. According to the CDC, children attending daycare may experience an average of 8 to 12 colds per year, with respiratory infections and gastroenteritis being the most common illnesses. This higher frequency of illness is attributed to the constant exposure to germs and the underdeveloped immune systems of young children. Daycare centers can also contribute to the spread of contagious diseases if hygiene practices are not strictly followed​.

“We are proud to partner with Harmony Kids Learning Center, a pioneering institution that embraces our forward-thinking vision of healthier, safer indoor environments,” said John Rajchert, CEO of Lit Thinking. “By integrating Visium’s advanced Far-UVC technology, we are not just enhancing safety, but redefining what childcare facilities can achieve in terms of health protection and innovation. This collaboration represents a transformative step in creating environments where children can thrive, and it sets a new benchmark for excellence in early education.”

“This installation aligns with Harmony Kids Learning Center’s commitment to excellence in their innovative programs and dedication to fostering a lifelong love of learning in every child." Jonathon Cremer, Founder of Evrsphere, added, “Together, we are creating a healthier future for young learners.”

Harmony Kids Learning Center, recognized for its progressive and nurturing environment, offers comprehensive programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergarten, and school-aged children. With state-of-the-art facilities that include a gymnasium, kitchen, and interactive learning stations, the center is dedicated to fostering exploration, discovery, social interaction, and pre-academic competence. Implementing advanced solutions like Far-UVC technology at facilities like Harmony Kids Learning Center plays a crucial role in reducing these infection rates.

“At Harmony Kids Learning Center, the health and safety of our community is top priority,” said Umbelina Cremer, Owner and Executive Director of Harmony Kids Learning Center. “Thanks to Lit Thinking and their cutting-edge Visium technology and the collaborative consulting services rendered by Evrsphere, we are proud to offer an environment that supports the well-being of our students and staff, allowing them to focus on what matters most – learning and development.”

This collaboration underscores Lit Thinking's dedication to enabling businesses to cultivate healthy, well-being-focused, and more efficient indoor spaces. Harmony Kids Learning Center’s adoption of far-UVC technology serves as a model for best practices in childcare and education.

For more information about Lit Thinking and Visium far-UVC devices, please visit https://www.litthinking.com or contact us at info@litthinking.com.

About Harmony Kids Learning Center

Harmony Kids Learning Center is dedicated to providing a nurturing and progressive environment for early childhood education. With trained, compassionate staff and a state-of-the-art facility, they offer the highest quality care for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, pre-kindergarten, and school-aged children. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their innovative programs and dedication to fostering a love of learning in every child.

About Lit Thinking

Lit Thinking is a private technology firm dedicated to making indoor environments healthier and safer. With expertise in building technology and science, Lit Thinking harnesses the power of human-safe, Far-UVC technology to mitigate airborne pathogen risks effectively. Their state-of-the-art research, proprietary software, and innovative use of Far-UVC light empower businesses and individuals to create safer, healthier, and more productive indoor spaces.