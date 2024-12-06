Mint Mobile Donates $250,000 to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This GivingTuesday, Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers saved more than just money when they switched to Mint. The wireless company announced Dec. 6, 2024 that it is donating earnings from new customer purchases that took place on GivingTuesday (Dec. 3) to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® — for a total contribution of $250,000. (Photo: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This GivingTuesday, Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers saved more than just money when they switched to Mint. Today, the wireless company announced that it is donating earnings from new customer purchases that took place on GivingTuesday (Dec. 3) to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® — for a total contribution of $250,000. That means new Mint customers can feel proud knowing they contributed to an incredible cause.

Mint Mobile’s Ryan Reynolds explained why this is so important to the company in a post Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been called the modern-day Danny Thomas… by absolutely no one. However I have always admired his work, especially St. Jude,” said Mint Mobile’s Ryan Reynolds. “Mint and I are so proud to support GivingTuesday and this amazing place.”

“At Mint Mobile, we believe in keeping wireless bills small and making a big difference,” said Andrew Fried, CMO of Mint Mobile. “This GivingTuesday, we turned our success into support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making this season one of connection, compassion and savings for all.”

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is known for its relentless efforts to research and treat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When you support St. Jude, you can help make cures possible for kids with cancer. Together, we can save more lives.

“We are profoundly grateful to Ryan, Mint Mobile and its customers for coming together this GivingTuesday to support St. Jude families,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Because of generous donations like this, St. Jude can continue to find cures and save the lives of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases while staying true to our foundational promise that no family will receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so families can focus on helping their child.”

This donation is just another example of how Mint Mobile always puts their customers — and people in general — first. Every child deserves the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. For more information on Mint Mobile, visit mintmobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.