Entegris and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce Entry Into Award Agreement Under CHIPS Act

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG), a global leader in advanced materials science, and the U.S. Department of Commerce have entered into a definitive agreement providing for up to $77 million in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. The award, which follows the previously announced Preliminary Memorandum of Terms, will be received in installments based on achievement of agreed-upon milestones.

Entegris is the first supplier to semiconductor manufacturers to finalize the terms of its award agreement under the CHIPS and Science Act. This funding will support the company’s continued development of a state-of-the-art center in Colorado Springs designed to create products critical to the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

“Expanding our presence in the U.S. is an important part of creating a stronger and more resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem. We are very proud to be the first supplier to semiconductor manufacturers to receive this important federal support,” said Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer at Entegris.

The center, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operations in 2025, will support production of liquid filtration products, as well as semiconductor wafer carriers known as Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs). These solutions are critical to helping customers improve manufacturing yields. All Entegris FOUPs are currently manufactured in Asia.

Entegris’ new advanced manufacturing center will bolster Colorado’s position as a major technology hub and contribute to the local economy and job market. The center is expected to create approximately 600 new jobs in Colorado Springs over the next several years, spanning roles from entry-level manufacturing to engineering and operational leadership. Approximately 300 jobs have already been created during the center’s construction phase. The site will also be a Military Center of Excellence that aims to recruit 50% of its workforce from veterans and military families through partnerships with Hiring our Heroes, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, the SEMI Veteran Foundation, and local military bases.

“Entegris has had a long-standing presence in Colorado Springs spanning three decades. We are proud to be playing a key role in reestablishing this region as a major technology hub and contributing to the local economy and job market,” added Tanja Postma, vice president of operations at Entegris in Colorado Springs. “We believe the future is bright for Colorado, our industry, and Entegris.”

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

