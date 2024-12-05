Hinge Health Partners with Amazon Health Services to Expand Access to MSK Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hinge Health announced a new collaboration with Amazon Health Services to feature Hinge Health’s leading musculoskeletal (MSK) care platform on Amazon.com. Hinge Health is the first digital MSK platform to join Amazon Health Services’ offering that aims to help people discover and enroll in digital health programs available through their employer or health plan at no additional cost.

Approximately 40% of adults in the US suffer from a MSK condition, including back, joint, or muscle pain. But awareness and access to care is limited, often leading to missed work, costly surgeries, and reliance on pain medication. Hinge Health is changing the way treatment is delivered, providing MSK care that is designed to be accessible, affordable, and completely personalized to a person’s needs.

According to the 2024 State of MSK Care report, 46% of respondents indicated that they don’t fully understand the benefits offered by their or their spouse’s employer. In addition, nearly 70% said they don’t take full advantage of benefits available to them, highlighting a critical opportunity to close the gap in benefit utilization and awareness.

“Our mission is to help people move beyond pain, and our collaboration with Amazon allows us to reach people who may be suffering in silence,” said Daniel Perez, Co-Founder and CEO of Hinge Health. “Amazon’s reach, combined with our evidence-based digital care platform that has treated over 1 million people to date, can enable more individuals to access our platform and programs, which can improve reported chronic pain by 68% on average.”

“Amazon’s Health Condition Programs connect people with quality digital health solutions that fit their specific needs, often available as an employer-sponsored benefit. We're excited to collaborate with Hinge Health, our first musculoskeletal care partner, to simplify the journey to better health for those experiencing back, joint, or muscle pain,” said Aaron Martin, Vice President of Healthcare at Amazon.

When Amazon customers now search for products related to back, joint, or muscle pain, they may discover Hinge Health’s programs and have an option to check their eligibility for Hinge Health. Customers can also visit the Amazon Health site to see if their insurance covers Hinge Health. If eligible, they will complete a brief questionnaire to join and begin their personalized MSK care plan. Each member receives a tailored treatment plan that includes exercise therapy, education, and, for those who find it too painful to move, the FDA-cleared Enso wearable device for non-addictive, non-invasive pain relief. Each member’s treatment plan is overseen by a care team that includes licensed physical therapists and board-certified health coaches.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is a leading musculoskeletal care platform for individuals seeking to treat and prevent joint and muscle pain. We blend our software-led, AI-powered delivery model and wearable devices with expert clinical care (including licensed physical therapists and board-certified health coaches) to help people move beyond pain. Hinge Health members have reported a 68% average improvement in pain and a 58% reduction in depression and anxiety after 12 weeks. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at hingehealth.com.