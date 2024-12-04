Maxar Intelligence Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Intelligence, provider of secure, precise geospatial sights, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will enable greater access to Maxar’s industry-leading satellite imagery and geospatial insights through TD SYNNEX’s marketplace.

Operating the most advanced commercial Earth observation constellation on orbit, Maxar uses the power of very high-resolution satellite imagery and AI-powered software platforms to deliver ground truth in near real-time. Maxar collects the highest resolution satellite imagery commercially available, which it feeds into its 125-plus petabyte imagery archive. Maxar processes that data into the some of the most advanced 2D and 3D geospatial content products on the planet, including global basemaps and a 3D digital twin of Earth. TD SYNNEX will soon be able to provide their customers to access Maxar’s geospatial content products.

“Maxar Intelligence will be able to help more commercial customers leverage geospatial insights by partnering with TD SYNNEX,” said Paul Granito, Maxar Intelligence’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise. “This expansion of our Maxar Partner Ecosystem will create connections to new markets and increase partnership opportunities.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “As the first satellite imagery provider in our network, Maxar Intelligence will add great value to our comprehensive portfolio, enriching the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

TD SYNNEX is expected to begin providing Maxar’s offerings on their marketplace at the beginning of 2025.

About Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence is a leading provider of secure, precise geospatial insights. Operating the most advanced commercial Earth observation constellation on orbit, we use the power of very high-resolution satellite imagery and software technology to deliver mission success on Earth and in space. Our secure, AI-powered products and services deliver ground truth in near real-time to keep nations safe, improve navigation, protect our planet, speed up disaster response and more. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

