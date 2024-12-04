Top-Producing ROVI Homes Joins Real

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today announced that ROVI Homes, led by industry veteran Steve Rovithis, has joined Real. The addition brings 150 agents, strengthening Real’s presence in New England and along Florida’s Southwest Coast. Real’s agent base now exceeds 23,000.

After seven years as a brokerage franchise owner, Rovithis founded ROVI Homes in 2015 to provide agents and their clients with an alternative to traditional franchise models. Under his leadership, the independent brokerage has grown from just three agents to 150, closing more than $2 billion in home sales. The brokerage earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021.

“Since our founding, we’ve been focused on creating a culture that supports our agents and provides the technology and training they need to succeed. This will become even more important as the industry evolves, and we believe that Real is doing it all better than anyone,” Rovithis said. “Real’s culture, technology platform, comprehensive training program and commitment to ensuring that agents have long-term wealth building opportunities completely aligns with who we are and what we’ve built.”

Beyond its agent-first philosophy, ROVI Homes has earned a reputation as a pioneer in adopting innovative solutions that later become best practices across the New England real market. These include high-end property marketing and specialty agent services such as listing and the transaction coordinator roles. Underscoring its commitment to the western Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Sarasota, Fla., markets it serves, ROVI Homes has made a charitable donation to a local organization for each of the more than 7,500 transactions it has closed over the past decade.

“ROVI Homes represents everything we value at Real—an innovative approach, an outstanding track record and a collaborative culture. Steve and his team are exactly the kind of professionals we want on our team as we continue to grow,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. “With ROVI Homes now part of Real’s innovative ecosystem, we’re set to elevate the industry standard and create unmatched opportunities for agents and clients alike.”

