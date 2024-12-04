AlohaHP Partners with Good Jobs Oahu to Place 500 Local Job Seekers into Employment

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aloha Hospitality Professionals (AlohaHP), Hawaii’s leading staffing agency, has been awarded a grant to place 500 Native Hawaiian, Filipino, and Pacific Islander job seekers on Oahu into high-quality stable employment. This exciting initiative is part of the HandUP! program, which is dedicated in providing local communities with essential job opportunities and empowering residents with the skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.

Funded by the University of Hawaii Community College’s Good Jobs Hawaii Initiative and in partnership with Good Jobs Oahu, the program focuses on training and upskilling Oahu residents to pursue higher-paying jobs in high-demand industries. This collaboration aims to strengthen the island’s economy by creating sustainable employment for underserved communities.

Since its launch in 2023, HandUP! has successfully placed individuals facing socioeconomic barriers into employment. The program supports those re-entering the workforce, regularly collaborating with over 15 local community partners, such as Habilitat, Work Hawaii Division, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Salvation Army, Lanakila Pacific, and the Institute for Human Services (IHS), among others.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the Good Jobs Oahu team to broaden the impact of our HandUP! program,” said Kathleen Lin Hurtubise, CEO and founder of AlohaHP. “With this partnership, we’re able to exclusively serve 500 Native Hawaiian, Filipino, and Pacific Islander individuals here on Oahu and get them jobs.”

HandUP! provides participants with one-on-one job application guidance, scholarships for work uniforms, bus passes, and professional certifications, preparing them for employment opportunities. With the Good Jobs Oahu partnership, AlohaHP is poised to expand its efforts further and make an even greater impact on the local workforce.

“There are still far too many individuals who have not fully regained their financial footing since the pandemic,” said Vincent Kimura, Program Manager for Good Jobs Oahu. “This grant allows us to directly support people who are underemployed or unemployed, place them in jobs, and guide them toward stable, rewarding career paths.”

Kimura emphasizes the collaboration with AlohaHP and the HandUP! program as a “win-win” for job seekers and employers by providing wraparound support such as training in leadership and communication, critical thinking, ethics and integrity, in addition to work essentials like bus passes, and uniforms.

“[HandUP!] took a chance on a few of our people, and they've worked out fantastic,” said Jeff Nash, Executive Director at Habilitat, a long-term addiction treatment center in Kaneohe offering holistic care and vocational training.

"This program targets at-risk people and, with purpose, trains them and places them in an employment setting. I think it’s a fantastic thing to do,” said Nash.

By helping individuals overcome barriers to employment, programs like HandUP! demonstrate AlohaHP’s dedication to strengthening Hawaii’s workforce while enabling local businesses to assist individuals and build up the community.

“Through its HandUP! program, AlohaHP gives employers a unique opportunity to be part of something impactful,” said Sarah Guay, President and CEO of the Hawaii Employers Council. “By connecting businesses with job-ready individuals, they help employers not only fill positions but also contribute to building stronger, more resilient communities.”

“The HandUP! program’s unique, hands-on approach makes it easier for people to transition from training into meaningful jobs,” said Guay. “Overall, it’s creating a positive ripple effect for Hawaii’s workforce and economy.”

This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number(s) SLFRP8797, SLFRP9987, SLFRP2643, and/or SLFRP2789 awarded to the City and County of Honolulu by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

To find out more about working with AlohaHP, the HandUP! program, or to see if you qualify for a scholarship, please visit https://www.alohahp.com/handup.

About Aloha Hospitality Professionals:

Aloha Hospitality Professionals is committed to fostering workforce excellence in Hawaii and soon on the continental U.S. Through innovative programs like HandUP!, AlohaHP bridges gaps between talent and opportunity, building a more resilient and vibrant local economy.