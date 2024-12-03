Peraton Awarded $249M LSOV Task Order

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton has been awarded a $249 million task order to provide Long-Range Sub Orbital Vehicles (LSOV) to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division. The period of performance is 60 months and Peraton is the prime contractor. The contract will provide for the design, development, manufacture, assembly, integration, and test of various multi-stage, long range sub-orbital rocket configurations, associated ground test hardware, specialized test equipment, and rocket launcher maintenance and refurbishment.

These rocket vehicles will be launched from land, sea, or air at various locations throughout the world to provide a test bed for enhancing development of our nation’s missile defense and hypersonic mission capabilities. This program will be managed out of Peraton’s facility located in Princess Anne, Md., which has specialized in full lifecycle launch services, including design, development, manufacturing, and testing, and integration of sounding rocket and threat-representative missile target vehicles since 2010. The Peraton team is eager and ready to support the LSOV customer to bring new target technology and associated ground support equipment to the warfighter and the Nation.

“LSOV represents a strategic step forward for Peraton and the nation. This achievement not only underscores the trust placed in us by our military partners but also highlights the hard work and dedication of our talented team,” said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. “We are committed to delivering innovative solutions and this program will provide a test bed for developing new missile defense capabilities and enhance our global posture. We are ready to meet the challenges ahead with integrity and excellence.”

The LSOV program will support Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (Aegis BMD), Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR), Maritime Missile Defense (MTMD), Sea Based Terminal (SBT), Fleet Training, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and other programs with rocket-propelled vehicle requirements.

Along with meeting Navy technology needs, the program will demonstrate key technologies for the U.S. Army, Air Force, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and other government agency development programs. Teammates on the effort include Northrop Grumman, Invocon, and Hainz Engineering Services.

