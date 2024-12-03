Ballogy Integrates Patented Vision Technology to Further Enhance Athlete Development

Introducing Vision Shooting by Ballogy! Ballogy is transforming how athletes track and improve their basketball shooting skills with the app's new automatic shot detection technology. Download the Ballogy app today and make every shot count.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment platform for youth and amateur athletes, today announced the integration of its proprietary and patented Computer Vision technology within the Ballogy app. This new AI-powered feature will initially focus on basketball, offering athletes advanced shot detection and tracking through Vision Shooting, a powerful addition to Ballogy’s suite of player development tools.

Athletes can use the app’s Vision Shooting feature during workouts and receive instant, data-driven feedback and analytics. Ballogy tracks each shot in real-time and generates a detailed heat map, highlighting shot percentages across various zones on the court. Athletes are able to see their progress including historical shooting stats that build over time as they complete additional sessions. Additionally, Vision Shooting is included in Ballogy team training groups, enabling coaches to track shooting performance for multiple athletes simultaneously, with group-based analytics that enhance team development.

“We’re thrilled to take athlete development to the next level with this latest advancement,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “By providing real-time feedback and actionable insights, we’re making it easier for athletes to improve their skills, while making the development experience more engaging and fun.”

Saad Hussain, Chief Technology Officer of Ballogy, added, “Our Computer Vision technology represents a major leap forward in how we deliver meaningful, real-time insights to athletes. The ability to track each shot with precision and generate a comprehensive heat map gives players a deeper understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement, all in an easy-to-use format. This is just the beginning of how we plan to harness this technology to transform development across multiple sports.”

With this new feature, Ballogy is poised to redefine the way athletes develop by providing an immersive, data-rich environment that goes beyond traditional drills. The introduction of Computer Vision also signals the start of a broader multi-sport approach for the platform, which will expand the app’s capabilities to athletes across various sports in the coming months.

"Ballogy has always been about empowering athletes to reach their full potential," said Young. "The integration of our proprietary Computer Vision technology enhances this mission, giving athletes access to the same advanced analytics and development tools used by professional athletes, all in the palm of their hand."

This new AI-powered shot-tracking feature will be available in the Ballogy app now and is free to download in the Google Play and App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative mobile app designed to help youth and amateur athletes enhance their skills, track their progress, and compete at the highest levels. Ballogy’s platform offers athletes access to skill assessments, development drills, and advanced analytics, empowering them to take their game to the next level. Endorsed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), Ballogy is widely adopted by schools, camps, and development programs across North America.

The Ballogy app is available for free in the Google Play and App Store. For more information, visit https://www.ballogy.com/.