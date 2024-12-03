Sun State International Trucks Boosts Sales with SugarCRM AI-Powered Sales Automation and Revenue Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun State International Trucks, a premium full-service truck dealership, is driving business growth and intelligent account management with SugarCRM’s flagship sales automation solution Sugar Sell and sales-i for innovative revenue intelligence.

Based in West Central Florida, Sun State is a family-owned and operated business and one of the largest Black-owned businesses in the region, with annual gross revenues exceeding $200 million. For over 20 years, Sun State has been a premier provider of trucks and trailers for sale and rent, with an extensive parts and service department to support its wide variety of truck makes and models.

Sun State has implemented Sugar Sell across all business areas, including wholesale, leasing, parts sales, and service. The unified CRM platform ensures consistent information and provides visual pipelines to track deals from inception to completion. With Sugar, sales representatives can see which departments are communicating with the customer and when, for a more cohesive customer experience.

Additionally, sales-i is used by Sun State’s parts sales department, which serves as a key driver for the company's aftermarket sales strategy and growth. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), sales-i brings together key data from the company’s Procede Software enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution and Sugar Sell. This provides a 360-degree view of the customer, and surfaces upselling and cross-selling opportunities based on historical sales patterns and customers' buying behavior.

“Using Sugar Sell, sales reps engage in customer conversations armed with insights on customers’ current and potential purchases – giving them an advantage in picking up additional business and increasing sales volume,” said Steve Jiran, Vice President of Parts Sales at Sun State International. “Additionally, sales-i enables access to sales data analytics for each customer directly from Sugar Sell, increasing aftermarket sales by five percent. We have also seen a more than 10 percent increase in productivity and time savings for sales reps as they are now better organized and informed of their customer accounts.”

Operating in a highly competitive market that is characterized by an oversaturated supply chain and shrinking profit margins, sales-i helps Sun State’s sales reps concentrate on prioritizing high-margin parts by identifying suppliers with better pricing to improve overall profitability.

“These solutions – CRM, ERP, and revenue intelligence – seamlessly work together to power intelligent account management to help Sun State focus on existing customers to drive repeat sales,” said Paul Farrell, Chief Product Officer for SugarCRM. “Sugar Sell, together with sales-i, ensures sales reps no longer have to search for answers about their accounts or opportunities. Everything they need is easily accessible to them at the right time and in the right context, to support informed decisions. Additionally, they now have answers to questions they may not have even thought to ask. This includes identifying blind spots, upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and detecting decreases in account spending for smarter selling.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.