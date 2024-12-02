American Water Charitable Foundation Continues Partnership with National Urban League

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it awarded a $260,000 Corporate Strategic grant to the National Urban League, supporting the Affiliate Movement. Funding will enhance workforce development initiatives that help close the equality gap for African Americans and other historically underserved groups throughout American Water’s national footprint.

“The National Urban League is proud to work with forward-thinking partners like the American Water Charitable Foundation who recognize the value of diversity and inclusion,” said Marc H. Moria, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Urban League. “Creating economic opportunity for historically underserved Americans helps to build a stronger, more resilient economy for everyone.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization focused on economic empowerment to improve the quality of life in historically underserved urban communities. The Urban League spearheads the development of social programs, public policy research and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

The total donation will support the National Urban League and the following affiliates with their ongoing workforce development programs:

Chicago Urban League

Greater Sacramento Urban League

Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County

Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc.

Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

Urban League of Union County

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to continue our partnership with the National Urban League, supporting impactful workforce development initiatives and programming that help prepare future leaders of tomorrow,” said Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer and Senior Vice President, Talent Management, American Water & American Water Charitable Foundation Board Member. “We remain committed to strengthening our inclusion, diversity, equity and equality principles by supporting organizations such as the Urban League, which helps uplift and empower those they serve.”

The Corporate Strategic grant is part of the 2024 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Corporate Strategic grants support high-impact programs that align with American Water’s values of being a solutions provider, where we seek to influence positive change and help keep communities flowing, improving and thriving.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has donated to worthy causes and organizations in communities served by American Water. Being a good neighbor and steward of the environment has always been central to the mission of American Water.

