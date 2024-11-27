After Three Successful Years With the IBSA Class40 and Skipper Alberto Bona, IBSA’s Sports Project Comes to an End

LUGANO, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three years of intense work, 25,000 miles of racing, five Atlantic crossings, ten regattas, a first and a fourth place in the international Class40 circuit, five podium finishes and two victories: a remarkable human and sporting achievement that combined tenacity, courage, adventure, sustainability and inclusion. This marks the conclusion, after three sporting seasons, of the project that united the multinational pharmaceutical company IBSA with ocean sailor Alberto Bona. An intense journey that began in 2022 with the construction of the Class40 IBSA in France and touched the shores of Brittany, Normandy, England, Ireland, Martinique and Guadeloupe, the United States and Canada.

“We experienced three intense years, during which we took the IBSA brand around the world; a sporting project that allowed ingenuity, courage, perseverance and passion to fully manifest”, announced Arturo Licenziati, President and CEO of IBSA. “It’s been an extraordinary and highly formative journey, capable of narrating and promoting our values alongside Alberto Bona and his team, led by Luca Bertacchi. Thanks to the extraordinary skills of our skipper, we were able to transform a sporting challenge into a symbol of innovation, sustainability and mutual growth”.

The Sailing into the Future. Together journey began in La Trinité-sur-Mer in February 2022, with the construction of the Class40 IBSA, designed by Sam Manuard. The first race, the Route du Rhum, started on November 9, 2022, a few weeks after the boat’s launch, and ended with an excellent finish in the top ten. The 2023 season crowned the success of the Class40 IBSA and Alberto Bona, with the achievement of the 24-hour speed record aboard a Class40, two first-place finishes, several podiums and victory in the International Class Championship, traditionally dominated by French sailors. The 2023 season was marked by collaborations with talented skippers, including Spaniard Pablo Santurde del Arco, with whom Bona shared the majority of the races, and the exceptional Italian sailor Francesca Clapcich. 2024 was the year of the project’s maturity: Alberto returned to solo sailing across the Atlantic in the Transat CIC from Lorient to New York, followed by a return to Europe along the northern route of the Québec Saint-Malo. The season finally ended with a third-place finish at the Normandy Channel Race, in crew with Italian skipper Alberto Riva.

"It has been a very demanding three years: all the people involved in the challenge, with great courage, had to do their best and go beyond their limits to achieve their objectives" – stated skipper Alberto Bona. "I would like to thank Dr. Arturo Licenziati – who believed in us – and the entire IBSA team, who carried forward his vision, enabling us to achieve great results. A heartfelt thank you to my entire team, in particular to our Team Manager Luca Bertacchi, promoter of the initiative and fellow adventurer, with whom I studied and shared every detail of this fantastic ocean sailing campaign".

Bona’s oceanic venture allowed IBSA to gain an in-depth understanding of the world of sailing. Thanks to Sailing into the Future. Together, an important inclusive sailing project for people with disabilities was launched, which will continue in the coming years, in collaboration with the Italian Sailing Federation and numerous sailing clubs in Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain and the USA.

“Alberto Bona showed us how sailing can be a way to discover oneself, test one’s skills and find inner strength to face any challenge. We will apply these principles to the world of inclusive sailing, so that this discipline can give everyone the chance to believe in their abilities, discover their talents and overcome obstacles. Indeed, inclusive sailing initiatives have the great merit of enriching the entire community by promoting a culture of acceptance and respect. This will be our focus in the coming sporting seasons”, concluded Giorgio Pisani, Vice President of IBSA and Project Leader.