Exolaunch Is Set to Deploy 22 Customer Satellites during the Bandwagon-2 Mission with SpaceX

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exolaunch, a global leader in launch mission management, integration, and satellite deployment services, is ready for its next major launch: the Bandwagon-2 Rideshare mission with SpaceX. Building upon the success of the inaugural Bandwagon mission earlier this year, Exolaunch will once again integrate and deploy satellites into orbit for a diverse range of international customers. The Bandwagon-2 mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than December 2024 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Bandwagon-2 is a unique mid-inclination rideshare mission, offering a rare orbital opportunity for diverse satellite deployments. As part of this mission, the launch campaign at Vandenberg Space Force Base is currently underway for Exolaunch’s roster of 22 customer satellites, including 15 cubesats and 7 microsatellites. Exolaunch’s customers represent a broad spectrum of space exploration, with missions originating from countries including Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Djibouti, Finland, Mongolia, and the United States.

This is Exolaunch's seventh mission in 2024, after successfully deploying 83 satellites into orbit across the Bandwagon-1, Transporter-10, and Transporter-11 Rideshare missions with SpaceX, two dedicated missions with Rocket Lab, and ESA’s Ariane 6 maiden flight.

Exolaunch’s flight-proven satellite separation hardware will play a critical role in this mission. The CarboNIX microsatellite separation rings and EXOpod Nova deployers will ensure the safe and reliable deployment of over 700 kg of customer payloads into orbit. Additionally, Exolaunch will fly its versatile EXOport adapter, enabling the accommodation and deployment of multiple customer satellites on a single launch. Known for their lightweight yet robust designs, these systems offer unmatched precision and safety during satellite deployments, minimizing shock and vibration to ensure payload integrity. These systems are engineered to perform in the most demanding space environments, renowned for their reliability and effectiveness across numerous missions. Exolaunch’s continuous innovation in satellite separation technology solidifies its leadership in the smallsat launch segment, delivering trusted solutions to customers worldwide.

Beyond cutting-edge deployment hardware, Exolaunch provides comprehensive launch procurement and top-tier mission management expertise, ensuring seamless operations from start to finish. From the initial contract to final deployment, Exolaunch guides customers through the complexities of their launch planning, global shipping and logistics for sensitive space hardware, managing regulatory compliance, integration, and more. With a decade of experience in managing high-stakes satellite missions, Exolaunch is a trusted partner in navigating the technical, logistical, and legal challenges of getting payloads into space. This all-inclusive service guarantees that customer satellites are delivered safely and on time, ready for integration and launch.

“We’re honored to work with SpaceX on the mid-inclination Bandwagon-2 mission. Our long-standing relationship has been instrumental in Exolaunch’s growth, and this mission demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of global access to space,” said Robert W. Sproles, chief executive officer at Exolaunch. “With each mission, we continue to raise the bar for satellite integration and deployment, and we’re proud to support the innovative and impactful work of our new and existing customers flying on Bandwagon-2.”

About Exolaunch

Exolaunch (Germany, USA) is a global leader in launch mission integration and deployment technologies for small satellites. With a decade of flight heritage and over 430 satellites launched across 30 missions to date, Exolaunch leverages industry insight to tailor turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and respond to market trends. Exolaunch fulfills launch contracts for industry leaders, the world's most innovative start-ups, research institutions, government organizations, and international space agencies. The company develops and manufactures its own flight-proven and industry-leading small satellite separation systems, with the fastest-growing heritage on the market. Exolaunch promotes safe, sustainable, and responsible use of space and is committed to making space accessible for all.

