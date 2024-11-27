Suniva and Imperial Star Solar Announce Strategic Sourcing Contract to Produce U.S. Domestic Content-Eligible Crystalline Silicon PV Modules.

NORCROSS, Ga. & TOMBALL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suniva, the largest and oldest U.S. manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells and Imperial Star Solar, a Texas-based manufacturer of American-made solar PV modules, today announced the execution of a multi-year strategic sourcing agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imperial Star will incorporate Suniva’s U.S.-made solar cells into its U.S.-made solar modules, with market availability beginning in first half of 2025. Imperial Star’s modules will be among the only crystalline solar modules incorporating U.S.-made solar cells. By working with Imperial Star and Suniva, U.S. developers can reduce their supply chain risk and improve their project economics by obtaining the Domestic Content Bonus Investment Tax Credit for any type of installation, either roof or ground-mounted, and with or without storage.

With this strategic partnership, Imperial Star and Suniva are well-positioned to rapidly scale cell and module manufacturing to meet the surging demand for domestically-made crystalline PV modules with U.S. made cells. Currently, Suniva is the only manufacturer of U.S.-made solar cells, and only its partners can provide crystalline modules that satisfy the U.S. Treasury’s Domestic Content requirements under its currently published guidance.

“This partnership with Suniva exemplifies Imperial Star Solar’s mission to empower excellence in American solar,” said Isabella Xu, CEO of Imperial Star Solar. “By integrating Suniva’s domestically produced solar cells into our modules, we’re strengthening a U.S. supply chain that prioritizes quality, control, and energy security. Together, we’re creating high-quality jobs for Texans, delivering exceptional customer value, and contributing to America’s energy independence with reliable, American-made solar solutions.”

“We are excited to partner with Imperial Star, who shares our vision for a growing and secure United States’ solar PV supply chain,” said Cristiano Amoruso, CEO of Suniva. “Suniva continues to lead by doing – building America’s largest and only source of American-made solar cells while proving that bolstering America’s energy security, creating American jobs, and maintaining a vibrant solar industry are highly consistent goals.”

About Suniva

Headquartered in metro-Atlanta, Georgia, Suniva is the leading American manufacturer of high-efficiency crystalline silicon photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. The company is known for its high-quality products, industry-leading technology, reliability, and high-power density. For additional information on how Suniva is rebuilding America’s energy independence, visit www.suniva.com.

About Imperial Star Solar

Imperial Star Solar is a leading solar module manufacturer specializing in reliably built solar energy for America. Our 2 GW Houston module facility will ensure top quality through our fully integrated supply chain. With a customer first mentality, Imperial Star continues to support America’s clean energy goals. Learn more about Imperial Star at www.imperialstar.com