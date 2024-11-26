indie Announces Automotive System Basis Safety IC Solution With Leading European Tier 1, Independently Certified To The Highest Functional Safety Rating

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, has launched a system basis safety integrated chip (IC) solution for vehicle powertrain applications. Developed in close partnership with a leading European Tier 1 automotive system integrator, the IC provides critical safety monitor and supervision functionality for mission-critical powertrain operation.

The solution has been independently certified by SGS-TÜV Saar as ASIL-D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D), the highest safety level defined in ISO 26262, the international standard for functional safety in road vehicles. This demanding level of ASIL-D functional safety has been achieved through a combination of rigorous development processes together with multiple dedicated on-chip failure detection and integrity measures, including high-accuracy voltage monitoring, logic function error monitoring, and a window watchdog, to help ensure a safe IC response in the event of a failure.

“ Functional safety is a key requirement for multiple automotive applications, including powertrain,” stated Dennis Dorn, Project Manager, SGS-TÜV Saar. " As one of the world's leading independent functional safety assessment and accreditation body’s, we have evaluated indie’s latest safety supervisor SoC to the relevant ISO 26262 clauses, including product development and management processes, and confirm achievement of ASIL D, the highest functional safety level."

“ We are extremely excited by the launch of indie’s first system basis safety solution in close collaboration with a leading European automotive Tier 1,” said Fred Jarrar, vice president of indie semiconductor’s power and ASIC business unit. “ Powertrain applications require the highest level of functional safety performance. The independent certification of our latest chip to the rigorous ASIL-D standard is a true validation of indie’s diligent automotive design and development processes, and brings safety confidence to our customer’s mission-critical application.”

The milestone achievement of ASIL-D safety certification further cements indie’s position as an automotive market leader across the key megatrends of driver safety and automotive, in-cabin user experience and electrification, unlocking additional high-value design-win opportunities across a global OEM and Tier 1 customer base.

First production deployments of indie’s system basis safety IC are expected during the second half of 2025.

