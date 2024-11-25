Workspace Property Trust Partners with Hall of Fame Basketball Legend Alonzo Mourning's Overtown Youth Center on Regional Art Initiative

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workspace Property Trust (Workspace), a leading suburban commercial office owner with a strong presence in South Florida, announced today it is sponsoring a regional art initiative in connection with Alonzo Mourning's Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami) in Miami, Florida titled, “The World is Your Workspace”. In partnership with artist and Be the Renaissance founder Kyle Olani Adams, the program is engaging local youth in creating a collaborative mural at OYC Miami. The Fall mural project, launched on October 1 in celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month, aims to inspire creativity and foster community engagement. It will be unveiled during December’s Art Basel week at OYC before traveling to various Workspace properties across South Florida, showcasing the talents of OYC Miami students to Workspaces tenants.

"Workspace Property Trust has deep roots in South Florida, and we're proud to launch an initiative that enriches the communities where our employees and tenants live and work," said Tom Rizk, co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Workspace. "Collaborating with basketball legend and pillar of the community Alonzo Mourning's Overtown Youth Center to bring Kyle Olani Adams to South Florida is a powerful way to inspire the next generation. Our goal is to provide engaging, interactive workshops as constructive outlets to foster self-discovery and a sense of accomplishment; life skills the students will carry well into their futures.”

OYC Miami was founded in 2003 by NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies. In the past two decades, it has been dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and enriching the lives of youth, adults, and families living in and around Miami. One of the key pillars of its impact is enrichment and exposure, and this art initiative provides a fresh opportunity for OYC Miami to reach its students and make a meaningful difference.

Mr. Mourning said, "It's not just about painting a mural—it's about empowering these young artists to express themselves, feel proud of their work, and see how creativity can inspire change. Workspace's commitment to this initiative shows their dedication to being a positive force in the South Florida community, and by giving our youth the chance to create something meaningful, they're helping build the confidence that will carry these kids through life."

Kyle Olani Adams is an established artist driven by a deep passion for inspiring youth through creativity. Adams first partnered with Workspace in July by leading workshops with OYC Miami students that introduced them to painting and music production as part of “The World is Your Workspace” program. This Fall, in addition to leading the mural project with OYC Miami, he will be working with suburban art organizations to install artwork by local artists in three Workspace office properties in Boca Raton, Miramar, and Sunrise.

Mr. Adams said, “With Workspace's support, these projects connect people from various communities through art, giving Overtown Youth Center students a platform to further explore artistic interests and exercise their strengths. Additionally, bringing art installations into Workspace’s office locations helps to further extend that creative energy into workplaces, creating moments for pause, inspiration, contemplation, or an escape that could change the trajectory of someone’s day.”

Looking ahead, Workspace plans to expand this regional art initiative across its portfolio, introducing similar programs in each of the 23 markets where they operate, spanning over 200 properties nationwide.

To learn more about the OYC Miami partnership and mural project, visit www.betherenaissance.com/theworldisyourworkspace. To learn more about the suburban office art installation project: www.betherenaissance.com/workspaceinstallation

About Workspace Property Trust

Workspace Property Trust is a privately held, vertically integrated, full-service commercial real estate company specializing in the ownership, management, leasing and development of office and light industrial, R&D and flex space across the US. Founded in 2015, Workspace owns and operates twelve office properties in South Florida and approximately 19 million square feet of suburban office and light industrial properties in markets across the country, including fourteen of the top 20 US metropolitan areas. For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspaceproperty.com

About OYC Miami

OYC Miami was founded in 2003, as the Overtown Youth Center, by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies. OYC Miami is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to inspire, empower, and enrich the lives of youth, adults, and families by providing a comprehensive and long-term approach to strengthening communities. With a vision to deliver high-quality services through a framework designed to bridge educational, social, emotional, health, and economic gaps; OYC Miami is optimizing the full potential of those we serve.

Since its founding, OYC Miami has continuously expanded its reach, programs, and resources to better serve the South Florida community. With a record of astounding accomplishments, this organization is advancing the socio-economic trajectory of children, adults, and families for future generations. Through its Pillars of Impact in areas of service and programming in Education, Enrichment & Exposure, Health & Wellness, Family Services, as well as Economic Sustainability, OYC Miami offers comprehensive programs that provide a path for future success.