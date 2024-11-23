Community Coffee Announces New Campaign, “Generations,” Spotlighting 105-Year History & Five Generations of Family Ownership

Community Coffee, the #1 family-owned retail coffee brand in America, announced today the launch of its new brand campaign, “Generations.”

Community Coffee, the #1 family-owned retail coffee brand in America, announced today the launch of its new brand campaign, “Generations.”

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Coffee, the #1 family-owned retail coffee brand in America, announced today the launch of its new brand campaign, “Generations.” Highlighting the Baton Rouge, La., brand’s 105-year history, the campaign celebrates Community Coffee’s founding mission – to bring people together and foster community in every cup. This sentiment is at the heart of the “Generations” campaign, displayed across TV, streaming video, digital, social media and audio.

“This campaign resonates deeply with me because it highlights the rich history and connection we share as a community over a simple cup of coffee,” said third-generation Community Coffee owner Donna Saurage. “It reminds me that every sip is not just about the beverage, but about the relationships and values that bind us together.”

The campaign commercial opens with an image of the F.L. and H.N. Saurage General Merchandise Store, which was run by Community Coffee founder Henry Norman “Cap” Saurage and his brother. Cap blended coffee for store customers according to his own secret recipe — a recipe that became Community Coffee in 1919. After five generations,​ Cap’s family is still roasting smooth, rich coffee that builds community​ one cup at a time.​

“With this new campaign, we aim to show that Community Coffee is about more than just a great cup of coffee,” said CEO Tom Corley. “Our company is committed to supporting communities locally here in Baton Rouge and far beyond. What truly sets Community Coffee apart is our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities with integrity, consistency and excellence.”

Kicking off the partnership, the campaign was produced by TMA, a marketing and creative agency based in Dallas and aims to connect Community Coffee with a new generation of coffee drinkers while paying respect to those that came before.

“Sharing a cup of coffee with an old neighbor or a new friend is as relevant and rewarding today as it was in the past,” said fourth-generation owner Matt Saurage. “So often, it's through conversations over coffee that people share ideas, relationships are built and communities are inspired."

The campaign spotlights two of Community’s best-selling coffees: Breakfast Blend and the year-round Mardi Gras King Cake, a flavored coffee that celebrates the brand’s Louisiana heritage.

Community Coffee’s commitment to giving back is referenced in the commercial’s 1980s classroom scene. Since 1988, the Community Cash for Schools® program has raised over $8.5 million for students and teachers by enabling schools to redeem product proofs of purchase for funds. The company also recognizes community leaders through the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Community Leader Award, which celebrates educators and administrators positively impacting student-athletes, and the H. Norman Saurage III Service Award, established in partnership with Dream Teachers to honor exceptional Louisiana teachers.

In addition to education, Community Coffee gives back to military service members and disaster relief while being a proud founding member of World Coffee Research.

For more about “Generations,” follow Community Coffee on social media and visit www.communitycoffee.com.

About Community Coffee Company

Founded in 1919 by “Cap” Saurage in Louisiana, Community Coffee Company is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The fifth-generation company is an importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffee products available online, at select retail stores and in business nationwide. Community Coffee offers ground, whole-bean, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The company remains true to its purpose of giving back to those who help communities thrive with programs supporting education, military service members, and disaster relief. See how they’ve put Community in Every Cup Since 1919 at CommunityCoffee.com, @communitycoffeecompany on Facebook and @communitycoffee on Instagram and TikTok.

About TMA

TMA (https://www.wearetma.agency) pushes past relevance to create true cultural resonance for brands. A fully integrated agency with strategic and creative expertise across all forms of content, experience and partnership, TMA is headquartered in Dallas, with offices across the country and staff around the globe. It is a part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC; www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions.