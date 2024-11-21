Calhoun County E911 is First to Go Live with Ryzyliant's EDGE 9-1-1™ and EDGE Mapping™ Solution

HOOVER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calhoun County, GA E911 has become the first in the U.S. to go live with Ryzyliant’s cutting-edge EDGE 9-1-1 and Mapping solution, marking a significant milestone for both the county and Ryzyliant. This multi-agency communications center serves ten local agencies, which can now leverage the speed, clarity, and reliability of the industry’s only hybrid cloud design with local survivability resilience to better serve the community.

The EDGE 9-1-1 and Mapping solution is a state-of-the-art emergency call handling system that simplifies call processing for faster response times. This next-generation hybrid cloud technology seamlessly integrates computer-aided dispatch (CAD), providing a unified incident view. Designed on a Zero-Trust Architecture, Ryzyliant is the first vendor to use this built-in advanced cybersecurity design for emergency response solutions, ensuring data protection and system resiliency while safeguarding Calhoun County’s sensitive information.

“We’re excited to see Calhoun County E911 take the lead with our EDGE 9-1-1 and Mapping solution,” said Craig Dollar, president and CEO of Ryzyliant. “This deployment represents a major milestone for our industry as they gain the benefits of cloud technology with our local survivability design. We’re eager to see its positive impact on the community.”

Jamie Sauls, Director of Calhoun County E911, shared her enthusiasm for the new system’s capabilities. “With EDGE 9-1-1 and EDGE Mapping, we can respond more accurately and efficiently,” Sauls stated. “Our team can now better support the communities we serve, and we’re proud to be the first to benefit from Ryzyliant’s groundbreaking technology.”

Ryzyliant’s EDGE™ platform is revolutionizing public safety by minimizing hardware needs and streamlining infrastructure, all while enhancing operations through a hybrid cloud-based system. Leveraging edge computing for local survivability, the EDGE platform delivers a scalable, cost-effective solution tailored to each agency’s unique needs. Enhanced with top-tier security measures such as Zero-Trust Architecture, the platform protects sensitive data and integrates smoothly with existing workflows, creating a more interconnected and efficient public safety ecosystem.

About Ryzyliant

Ryzyliant is a leader in next-generation emergency response technology, dedicated to providing public safety agencies with innovative solutions. With a commitment to reliability, security, and user-centered design, Ryzyliant’s products enable agencies to respond faster and coordinate more effectively in mission-critical situations. For more information, visit www.Ryzyliant.com.