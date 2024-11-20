Aalyria and iSEE Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Space Traffic Management Solution

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced networking and laser communications technologies pioneer Aalyria and Impact Space Expedition and Exploration Global (iSEE) today announced a strategic partnership that will combine iSEE's unique space domain awareness capabilities with Aalyria's industry-leading network routing software. This integration creates a best-in-class traffic management solution that will enable satellite operators to protect their assets, respond rapidly to potential threats, and optimize constellation operations.

"By integrating iSEE's in-orbit monitoring technology with our Spacetime platform, we're creating a more robust solution for space network management," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria. "This partnership allows us to offer customers unprecedented capabilities in satellite constellation management and space domain awareness."

The partnership will focus on three key areas:

Integration of iSEE's space surveillance data and software services into Aalyria's Spacetime product

Joint customer engagement to deliver comprehensive space management solutions

Collaborative pursuit of government programs leveraging both companies' technologies

iSEE's technology will provide 24/7 space domain awareness through in-orbit radar scanning & AI processing, capable of monitoring critical space objects ensuring unmatched situational awareness and reliability. When combined with Aalyria's AI-driven network orchestration platform, customers will benefit from enhanced decision-making capabilities for constellation management and threat response.

"This partnership with Aalyria represents a significant advancement in space traffic management technology," said Robert Greinecker, co-founder and Global Chief Commercial Officer of iSEE. "Together, we're enabling satellite operators to better protect their assets while optimizing their operations for improved service availability and cost efficiency."

The integrated solution will be available to both companies' customers, providing a comprehensive platform for space domain awareness, network optimization, and constellation management.

About Aalyria

Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company. It revolutionizes connectivity on Earth and in space. Its products help commercial and government customers reimagine and operate new business and mission models to make assets more effective, efficient, and profitable.

About iSEE

iSEE is a global Space Domain Awareness and Space Situational Awareness technology company building advanced and precise intelligence capabilities for government and commercial customers. Its technology enables satellite operators and governments to protect assets, respond to threats, and optimize operations, revolutionizing space traffic management.