The GEODNET Foundation Introduces GEO-PULSE: The World’s Most Accurate Car GPS Navigation Device

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEODNET Foundation is revolutionizing car navigation with the launch of GEO-PULSE, a groundbreaking GPS device designed to deliver unprecedented positioning accuracy. Leveraging GEODNET, the world’s largest RTK network, GEO-PULSE combines cutting-edge sensor fusion technology with an accessible price point, ensuring every driver can enjoy precision navigation.

With 1.4 billion vehicles worldwide, reliable GPS positioning is a persistent challenge, often compromised by obstacles like parking garages, trees, buildings, and atmospheric interference. GEO-PULSE addresses these issues head-on, reducing location errors from 1–3 meters to less than 0.1 meters under typical driving conditions. At an introductory price of just $129, GEO-PULSE includes one year of GEODNET’s enhanced location accuracy service.

Seamless Integration and Improved Navigation

GEO-PULSE connects effortlessly to iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth, significantly improving the accuracy of the “Blue Dot” for everyday navigation. The result? Precise turn-by-turn directions and superior compatibility with navigation apps like Google Maps, as well as immersive experiences such as augmented reality displays.

Earn Rewards with the GEO-PULSE Quest App

The accompanying Quest mobile app offers users the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency rewards. By completing navigation-based tasks, users contribute to GEODNET’s network verification and receive real-time crypto-token rewards, enhancing both user engagement and network reliability.

Developer-Friendly and Blockchain-Ready

GEO-PULSE is ideal for developers, with a Software Developer Kit (SDK) slated for release by Q2 2025. Additionally, the device integrates with IoTeX’s decentralized infrastructure solutions, enabling blockchain verifiability. Users can register their GEO-PULSE device with a decentralized identity (ioID) and submit zero-knowledge activity proofs via IoTeX’s W3bstream service. This integration supports innovative applications such as decentralized ride-sharing platforms. Active users participating in IoTeX’s program receive rewards in $IOTX tokens.

Availability and Shipping

Orders for GEO-PULSE open on November 20, 2024, through select GEODNET distributors. Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2025.

With GEO-PULSE, the GEODNET Foundation is not just redefining GPS navigation but also paving the way for decentralized and verifiable mobile solutions.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a highly reliable, Web3 RTK Network that uses DePIN principles. Using only a low data rate network connection, Real-Time Kinematics enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET’s global network of RTK stations complement on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU’s to power AI-based Autonomous Systems with accurate real-time 3D localization.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a modular infrastructure platform for DePIN, connecting smart devices and real-world data to blockchains. As the leading provider of DePIN infrastructure, IoTeX empowers new on-chain economies from smart devices by equipping developers with sophisticated technologies that make it easy to connect the physical and digital worlds. Backed by a global team of 60+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines its EVM-compatible L1 blockchain, off-chain compute middleware, and on-chain device identity to provide a robust foundation for billions of devices globally to join the DePIN universe.

