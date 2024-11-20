BBC Studios Taps Triton Digital to Scale Global Audio Growth Outside the UK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBC Studios, producer and global distributor of innovative and world-class audio content from the BBC, and Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced a partnership that will bring the BBC’s extensive audio catalogue and premium originals across news, entertainment, drama, and more to Triton’s Audio Marketplace outside the UK.

The implementation of Triton’s market-leading ad technology will be key to enabling BBC Studios’ international growth ambitions for Audio. By partnering with Triton, the BBC’s audio inventory becomes available to over 50 digital advertising exchanges via Triton’s global Audio Marketplace for the very first time. The deal also encompasses access to best-in-class tooling such as the Triton Ad Platform (TAP) for streamlined campaign trafficking, delivery, and reporting and Triton Podcast Metrics for deep insights into listener demographics, behaviour, and engagement trends.

“The BBC has a unique global strength in audio, with shows like the Global News Podcast, In Our Time and The Infinite Monkey Cage being beloved by audiences around the world,” said Louise la Grange, SVP BBC Audio, Digital News & Streaming, BBC Studios. “As more global audiences turn to podcasts for their news, insights and entertainment, we have teamed up with an audio partner with global reach and a product that gives us the flexibility, control, and audience insights to underpin our growth efforts outside the UK.”

BBC Studios will also take advantage of Triton’s Manadge, a robust analytics tool that provides detailed visibility into campaign performance, empowering publishers with data-driven insights to optimise advertising strategies.

“Triton Digital’s monetisation, audience measurement and operations tools are designed to help publishers scale their operations. Our global presence makes Triton the go-to partner for publishers like BBC Studios who are looking to expand to international listeners,” said Daniel Karlsson, VP Market Development EMEA & Global Strategy at Triton Digital. “With our technology, BBC Studios can strategically grow their audio content and reach new audiences.”

As the commercial arm of the BBC Group, BBC Studios is responsible for the international distribution and monetisation of the BBC’s unrivalled catalogue of premium audio originals across news, technology, sports, travel, science, true crime, food, finance, and more. BBC podcasts are widely available to listeners wherever you get your podcasts.

