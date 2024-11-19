Edgewater Wireless Joins Arm Flexible Access Program, Accelerating Innovation in Next-Generation Wi-Fi

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Arm® (NASDAQ: ARM) Flexible Access program. Arm is the company building the future of computing, with the highest performing and most power-efficient compute platform. Achieving a significant milestone, Edgewater’s next-generation Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing solutions will take advantage of the Arm compute platform to deliver unprecedented benefits to consumers, enterprises and service providers relying on Wi-Fi networks for high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

By joining the Arm Flexible Access program, Edgewater has secured unlimited design access to a broad technology portfolio, including proven IP blocks and AI modules, dramatically reducing time to market and de-risking new features and functionality development. Most importantly, the Arm Flexible Access engagement model eliminates the up-front, per-component licensing fees typical in the IP industry and enables more freedom to experiment, evaluate and innovate --- the core principles of Edgewater Wireless. With this flexibility, Edgewater can explore and experiment with multiple IP options to optimize its Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology, ensuring the best performance, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

“We’re thrilled to qualify for the Arm Flexible Access program, joining Arm’s world-class ecosystem and accessing the Arm compute platform. This collaboration allows us to take Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology to the next level, delivering superior performance and efficiency to meet the ever-growing demands for connectivity,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, emphasizing the importance of the new partnership. “Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what Wi-Fi can achieve and opening up new possibilities for users and the industry globally.”

“Now more than ever, startups and early-stage semiconductor companies are under increasing pressure to innovate faster and accelerate time to market,” said Neil Parris, Director of Partner Success and Business Models at Arm. “Arm Flexible Access offers disruptive silicon companies, like Edgewater, the fastest, most cost-effective route to developing their prototypes, allowing them to experiment with ease and design with confidence. We look forward to seeing what Edgewater achieves with access to the world’s most pervasive compute platform.”

“We love having the companies in our program engage with Arm,” said Nick Kepler, COO of Silicon Catalyst, the premier deep-tech Incubator + Accelerator. “The Arm compute platform is powering everything from the tiniest sensors to the most powerful supercomputers. Arm’s platform and broad ecosystem will enable Edgewater Wireless to build better Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing products and give their customers the advantages of the world’s largest technology ecosystem. Furthermore, Arm’s Flexible Access program provides a simple, low-cost way for Edgewater Wireless to evaluate various Arm technology options to ensure they create the best product for their customers.”

Spectrum Slicing

Edgewater’s cutting-edge Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing approach is the first technology to enable multiple, in-band concurrent links (or channels) within a given coverage area using standards-compliant Wi-Fi. Using advanced signal processing techniques, Spectrum Slicing is proven to deliver dramatically lower latency (50% or more) and 7 to 18 times performance gains over legacy, single-channel Wi-Fi architectures — for existing and new devices.

With Edgewater’s Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing, Service Providers and vendors are no longer forced to replace all existing devices, such as WiFi4/5/6, on the network to benefit from the evolving Wi-Fi 7 standard. In other words, the 20+ Billion existing Wi-Fi devices, such as TVs, smartphones and gaming consoles, do not need to be replaced to realize the gains associated with Spectrum Slicing plus the newest devices to benefit from the latest WiFi7 standard.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s In-band Multi-Channel Wi-Fi technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided or sliced to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.