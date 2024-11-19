Alnatura Enhances Customer Experience and Sustainability With Blue Yonder

KARLSRUHE, Germany & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With rapidly changing consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions and inflation, retailers need to make faster decisions to meet customers’ demand. That’s why Alnatura, a German retailer and producer of organic food, digitally transformed its space management capabilities by upgrading to SaaS with Blue Yonder Category Management solutions to meet the demands of modern commerce and evolving consumer needs. The project was implemented on time and under budget by Strategix, a Blue Yonder partner.

Alnatura operates 153 supermarkets in 74 cities in Germany, selling over 1,300 different organic foods under its brand. These products are also sold through Alnatura’ s trading partners in 14 countries across Europe. In the fiscal year 2022/2023, Alnatura had a turnover of 1.149 billion euros net, with a growth of +2.3% compared to the previous fiscal year. In 2024, the company received two awards from the German Sustainability Prize Foundation. Alnatura tackles all aspects of sustainability, including fair partnerships, commitment to greater animal welfare, support for organic farms, and climate protection, with a focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Alnatura made the strategic decision to migrate its Blue Yonder Category Management solutions to the cloud in order to upgrade its cost structure, increase supply chain resilience, and enhance agility.

“Excellence in category management is crucial for delivering value to our customers, and Blue Yonder provides leading-edge technology, best practices and expertise that we need to excel,” said Tim Pfeiffer, department manager, Sales Floor Optimization, Alnatura. “Additionally, we were very pleased by the methodology and project management applied by Strategix in migrating our existing Blue Yonder solution to the cloud. We look forward to continuing our strategic supply chain transformation journey with Blue Yonder and Strategix.”

By upgrading to the SaaS-based Blue Yonder Category Management solutions, Alnatura will leverage new capabilities and expects to achieve the following benefits:

Gain greater flexibility all through the category management processes.

Achieve service continuity with an always-on, everywhere approach.

Reduce total cost of ownership with continual innovation and faster-to-value implementations.

Unlock new capabilities as they become available to continue improving its space planning strategy.

Improve insight to enhance the customer experience and keep customer satisfaction at the highest standards.

"We take pride in supporting Alnatura’s innovation journey. Migrating the Blue Yonder Category Management solutions to the cloud has enabled Alnatura with the necessary agility to keep up with customer demand, market disruptions and constant business change,” said Gael Ramaen, corporate vice president, Retail, Blue Yonder.

About Alnatura

Alnatura is a German organic food retailer and producer, founded in 1984 by Götz Rehn, who still manages the company today. In 2021, Götz Rehn was awarded the German Founder's Prize for his life's work. According to Service Barometer AG's 2024 customer monitor, Alnatura has the most satisfied customers in Germany, receiving the top mark in the overall ranking. In 2024, on its fortieth anniversary, the company received two awards from the German Sustainability Prize Foundation. Alnatura was recognized as the most sustainable company in the food and beverage industry and the winner in the Nature Transformation Field category. These awards acknowledge Alnatura’ s special efforts and solutions for the preservation of biodiversity and the regeneration of ecosystems. Alnatura operates 153 supermarkets in 74 cities in Germany, selling over 1,300 different organic foods under its brand. These products are also sold through Alnatura’s trading partners in 14 countries across Europe. The company employs around 3,520 people. In the 2022/2023 fiscal year, Alnatura generated net sales of 1.149 billion euros. www.alnatura.de/de-de/

About Strategix

Strategix is a boutique consulting company that has implemented most space and category management solutions and processes within Central and Eastern Europe for the past 20 years. Recognized as the Best Category Management Consulting Firm in 2021, Strategix provides high qualified expertise thanks to its consultants' tenures averaging over ten years. Strategix works closely with 15 of the top 30 retailers in Europe. In addition, its one-stop consulting shop provides customers with technology selection, business process definition, system implementation and integration, training and a helpdesk in local languages. In 2024 Strategix has received the Top Service Award by the German Institute for Digitization and Sustainability. www.strategix.de/en/

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

