Independence, Kansas Achieves Gigabit City Status with KWIKOM Communications

INDEPENDENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KWIKOM Communications (KWIKOM), a customer-focused high-speed internet provider headquartered in Kansas, is proud to announce the designation of Independence, Kansas as a "Gigabit City" following the successful implementation of KWIKOM's advanced fiber optic network. This prestigious certification is awarded when the majority of households and businesses in a city have access to KWIKOM's symmetrical fiber-optic internet with speeds of at least 1 Gigabit per second (1,000 megabits per second). The certification marks a significant achievement for Independence, ensuring the city remains at the forefront of digital innovation and economic growth.

The launch of gigabit fiber optic services in Independence is a testament to KWIKOM Communications' ongoing mission to bridge the digital divide and deliver top-tier technology to both rural and urban areas. The new infrastructure provides Independence with fast and reliable speeds of up to 10 Gbps, enabling residents and businesses to enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, teleconferencing, and more.

"On behalf of the City of Independence, I am pleased to accept this special designation as a certified Gigabit City, bestowed by KWIKOM Communications. Improved internet capabilities in our community with the addition of a citywide fiber network is a true milestone for Independence. This enhanced service will bring immeasurable value to our citizens, our businesses, our educators and students and will give Independence another competitive advantage as we tackle our important strategic directive of economic development,” said Independence Mayor, Tim Emert. “I am proud to call Independence home, where we prove daily that ‘rural’ does not equate to backward. Innovation is alive here, and we greatly appreciate this KWIKOM partnership that will help propel us ever forward.”

Becoming a Gigabit City will bring numerous benefits to Independence. Local educational institutions can now better facilitate online learning, research opportunities, and digital collaboration for students and faculty. Healthcare providers will be able to offer enhanced telehealth and telemedicine services. Homebuyers will find greater value in properties with access to fiber-optic connectivity, increasing the attractiveness of Independence to potential new residents. The new fiber infrastructure is also expected to spur economic growth as tech-driven companies, startups, and other industries are drawn to the high-speed connectivity, creating new job opportunities and fostering a stronger local economy.

"KWIKOM Communications is excited to welcome Independence as the latest Certified Gigabit City," said Mike Brigman, President & Chief Operating Officer of WANRack LLC, parent company of KWIKOM Communications. "This is a huge step forward, not just for Independence, but for Kansas as a whole. We’re committed to expanding our network to ensure even more cities across the state benefit from faster, more reliable internet, empowering residents to thrive in work, school, and leisure. The future of Kansas is gigabit-fast, and we’re just getting started."

Residents and businesses in Independence can now sign up for KWIKOM's gigabit fiber services, ensuring they are among the first to experience these new speeds. KWIKOM offers a full suite of services, including high-speed internet, phone, and video services, allowing customers to consolidate their communication needs under one trusted provider.

This announcement follows KWIKOM’s recent launch of 5 Gigabit (5 GB) internet services for residential and commercial customers. These new services offer speeds up to five times faster than gigabit, with residential plans starting at just $135 per month and commercial plans as low as $315 per month with a 60-month price lock guarantee. The expansion of 5 GB service ensures KWIKOM remains at the cutting edge of the telecommunications industry, meeting the ever-growing demand for faster, more reliable internet solutions.

KWIKOM’s network is rapidly expanding across the region, and more cities are expected to join Independence as Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by KWIKOM Communications soon.

For more information or to sign up for KWIKOM's services, please visit our website or contact our team at 800-379-7292.

About KWIKOM Communications:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Iola, Kansas, KWIKOM Communications is a leading telecommunications company serving 75 counties across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Florida with phone and internet services. In 2023, KWIKOM Communications expanded its network and team after being acquired by WANRack LLC, a leader in designing, engineering, and maintaining fiber networks nationwide that serves school districts, municipalities, and private enterprises. Utilizing a combination of fiber optic and fixed wireless technology, KWIKOM Communications is dedicated to bridging the digital divide, offering high-speed, low-latency connections that enrich the lives of the communities it serves. Since 2017, KWIKOM has focused on expanding its fiber optic network, bringing residents and businesses faster and symmetrical speeds along with reliable connectivity. With the recent addition of video services, KWIKOM offers its fiber customers a comprehensive solution for streaming and entertainment needs under one provider.

To learn more, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.