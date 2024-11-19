Sol-Millennium® Launches Revolutionary Needle-Free Injection Device for Insulin Administration in Canada

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sol-Millennium® Medical Group, manufacturer of medical devices, including syringes for medication delivery and testing, is proud to announce the launch of InsuJet™ Needle-free Device, designed specifically for the administration of insulin for diabetic patients. This innovative technology promises to enhance the quality of life for millions of individuals living with diabetes by eliminating the discomfort associated with traditional needle-based injections.

InsuJet™ Needle-free Device utilizes advanced jet injection technology that delivers precise doses of insulin without the need for needles. This product not only reduces the discomfort usually associated with insulin delivery, but also tends to relieve anxiety brought on by needle injections.

Research indicates that many patients struggle with fear of needles, leading to missed doses and suboptimal diabetes management. The InsuJet™ offers an alternative method to insulin delivery that promotes enhanced adherence to treatment regimens.

“We are excited to introduce InsuJet™ to the diabetic community in Canada,” said Chris Sekema, Sr. Product Manager at Sol-Millennium® Medical Inc. “Our mission is building a Healthier Tomorrow through innovative solutions. InsuJet™ empowers patients by making insulin delivery simpler, faster, and needle-free.”

InsuJet™ Needle-free Device offers a range of innovative features designed to enhance the insulin delivery experience:

Needle-Free Technology - delivers insulin through a high-pressure stream, ensuring a comfortable experience.

Precision & safety - by eliminating the need for needles, InsuJet™ significantly reduces the risk of needle-related injuries and needle-stick incidents.

Portability - ideal for on-the-go lifestyles, allowing patients to manage their diabetes anywhere, anytime.

Limits household waste - no sharps containers necessary; InsuJet™ materials may be disposed of along with everyday household waste.

InsuJet™ has undergone rigorous testing and has received approval from regulatory authorities and Health Canada ensuring its safety and efficacy for patients [HC license #109429]. The device is now available for purchase at major pharmacies throughout Canada.

About Sol-Millennium® Medical Group

Sol-Millennium® Medical Group is one of the world's largest manufacturers of needles and syringes. It is vertically integrated with locations across the globe. Sol-Millennium's innovative technology supports positive patient outcomes, saves on medication, and enhances both clinician and patient experience. With an international sales team dedicated to delivering knowledge and outstanding customer service, Sol-Millennium’s goal is to partner with those in healthcare, focusing on a healthier tomorrow.

For more information about InsuJet™ please visit www.solm.com/insujet/ or LinkedIn.